Things Get Bloody With Good Smile's New DOOM Eternal Figma

DoomGuy is back and ready to give hell and you a run for your money with his newest collectible. Good Smile Company teased that Doom Slayer from the hit mature video game series DOOM Eternal would be getting his own figure release. That day has arrived as they fully reveal their upcoming 6" figma action figure that shows him with a remarkable sculpt and details. Doom Slayer features flexible plastic to keep detail high up there while keeping him still flexible to show him in action. As for accessories, the DOOM Eternal protagonist will come with his Chainsaw, Super Shotgun, Crucible Blade, and the BFG-9000.

Additionally, fans will also get the Equipment Launcher, and DOOM Blade in both retracted and deployed forms for even more display options. The Doom Eternal Doom Slayer figma from Good Smile Company and is priced at $114.99. He is set to realize in July 2022, and pre-orders are already live and can be found located here. With Good Smile, pre-orders have limited windows, with then closing on August 25, 2021, so get your orders in before it is too late.

"Rip and tear, until it is done. From the popular game "DOOM Eternal" comes a figma of the main character, the Doom Slayer!"

The Doom Slayer has been faithfully recreated in large size.

Using the smooth yet posable joints of figma, you can create a variety of poses from the series.

A flexible plastic is used for important areas, allowing proportions to be kept without compromising posability.

The Chainsaw, Super Shotgun, Crucible Blade and BFG-9000 are all included as optional parts.

Parts are included to display the Equipment Launcher and DOOM Blade in both retracted and deployed forms.

An articulated figma stand is included to display the figma in a variety of poses.