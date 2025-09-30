Posted in: Collectibles, threezerostore | Tagged: Threezero, transformers

Threezero Rolls Outs New Transformers MDLX Decepticon Thrust Figure

Threezero is back with a brand new Transformers MDLX figure as a new Decepticon Seeker Warrior arrives with Thrust

Thrust boasts a hyper-detailed G1-inspired design, 50 points of articulation, and die-cast elements.

Figure includes alternate faceplate, swappable hands, two knives, and twin blasters as accessories.

Pre-orders are open for $130.99, with more MDLX Seekers like Dirge, Acid Storm, and Starscream on the way.

Threezero proudly unveils their newest Transformers MDLX figure with Thrust, the Decepticon Seeker known for the thunderous roar of his VTOL engines. Reimagined by Art Director Kelvin Sau, this stunning 7.8" tall figure blends Thrust's classic G1 look with a new hyper-detailed mechanical aesthetic. These figures do not transform into their iconic vehicle mode, but instead focus on their robot forms with increased detail and articulation. Thrust's signature VTOL turbines and uniquely styled leg wings stay true to his original design, with a head sculpt, blood red deco, and 50 points of articulation to help take the Decepticon Seeker to new heights.

These Transformers MDLX figures give new life to some iconic Autobots and Decepticons with die-cast elements, next-level detail, and a few accessories. Thrust will feature a secondary face plate, swappable hands, two knives, and two blasters to help take down that Autobot scum. Pre-orders for threezero's newest Transformers MDLX release are already live for $130.99, with a Q1 2026 release date. Be on the lookout for more MDLX Seekers currently taking flight from threezero, like Dirge, Acid Storm, Starsceam, and more coming soon.

Transformers MDLX Articulated Figure Series Thrust

"threezero is proud to announce the release of the Decepticon Seeker Warrior who is known by the rumbling roars of his engines - MDLX Thrust! MDLX Thrust stands about 7.8 inches (20 cm) tall and features approximately 50 points of articulation. MDLX Thrust's detailed and stylized VTOL turbines accurately replicate his iconic silhouette. His leg wings are also specifically designed for Thrust."

"threezero Art Director Kelvin Sau redesigned this Decepticon Seeker Warrior to feature hyper-detailed mechanical aesthetic while maintaining the character's iconic look. MDLX Thrust showcases a new head sculpt, paint applications, and panel lining. This figure uses threezero's unique die-cast zinc alloy and engineer-grade plastic frame system, enhancing the figure's tactile playability and durability. Like MDLX Dirge, MDLX Thrust will feature a modified foot design to achieve a more G1-inspired appearance."

