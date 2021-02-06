Thundercats Villain Mumm-Ra Statue Up For Order From Iron Studios

Thundercats hasn't been this hot since the 80's and plenty of companies are taking advantage. Up for order now is one of the coolest statues in some time, as the series big baddie Mumm-Ra is on the way from Iron Studios. Made in a 1/10th scale and weighing 2 pounds, the villain comes cast in handpainted polystone and features the fine detail work that has Iron Studios on the map with collectors right now. He will run you $229 and is up for order right now. You can check out more pics and details below, and click here to order.

Thundercats Is Having A Moment Right Now

"From the darkest corners of the planet called the Third World, Iron Studios proudly presents the ThunderCats' greatest archenemy, the evil sorcerer Mumm-Ra, the Eternal Being, with his powerful muscles, on a base in the shape of an altar, referring to the interior of his Black Pyramid, amid the ruins of what appears to be an ancient civilization with Egyptian characteristics. In his primary form, the villain has the fragile appearance of an undead and mummified elder, but by invoking the power of his masters, four divine and evil entities known as the "Ancient Spirits of Evil", the bands that cover his body are completely torn, and he changes his shape, making him, who previously had a decadent appearance, become the king of eternal life, a muscular, blue-gray giant with the appearance of an ancient pharaoh, with an adorned helmet and a symbol on his chest, in the form of two connected black snakes.

Having mystical powers linked to witchcraft and an apparently unlimited life span, Mumm-Ra in this form, has super strength, can cast spells, can also cast bundles of energy from his fingers, and can fly and change shape, but he also has a unique weakness: when he sees his ghastly reflection, his ability to remain outside his Black Pyramid is neutralized and this forces him to return to the Pyramid as a mummy. The villain's name is inspired by the words "Mummia Raa", which means Mummy of Evil or Mummy Evil in Hebrew."

— Scale: 1/10

– Limited edition

– Based on original cartoon series references

– Made in polystone

– Hand painted

– Product dimensions: 11 in (H) x 10.6 in (W) x 6.6 in (L)

– Product Weight: 2.8 lbs