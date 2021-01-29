Super7 Reveals Thundercats ThunderTank: $450, Orders Start Feb. 2

Thundercats fans: time to put your money where your mouth is. Super7 has finally revealed their ThunderTank, and it is a doozy. The full reveal will be Tuesday when the preorders go up, but here is the gist so far: the tank will be 27 inches long and 17 inches wide. It is massive. It can hold six Ultimates Thundercats figures, where the vintage one could only hold two. In fact, this one is the size of four vintage tanks. The price? A whopping $450. Now, that is a huge chunk of change, but there will be options. Payment plans, some sites will have them up where you don't have to pay right away. We will have full details when the preorder starts Tuesday, and it will run until April 2nd. Like Snake Mountain, if they don't hit a certain plateau, they won't make it.

Well, Are You Ordering Thundercats fans?

Super7's Brian Flynn took to Instagram to answer the outcry from collectors on the price: "This has been an interesting reveal. I want to maybe help explain a bit about making toys like this. Vehicles are a thankless proposition. There is a reason you see very few vehicles ever made for a line of figures. The amount of work and extra tooling that goes into a vehicle: all the supports and turning mechanisms, interior and exterior parts, etc., are immense. There is 2-3x the engineering on a vehicle vs. a playset. Vehicles are generally speaking incredibly difficult and expensive to make, and much fewer people buy them because of the space they take up. Hasbro made a razor crest scaled to 3.75," and it was $350. This is scaled to a 7" figure and is $450. They sold 28,000 Razor Crests; if we get past 10% of that number, I will be stoked. (Think about how many people you know that collect Star Wars and how many collect Thundercats.

It's a much smaller group of being by a large margin.) the Thundertank is big, it's awesome, and unfortunately, it also means it will be expensive. You can fit more than 4 LJN Thundertanks inside this one. I wish I could tell you something like this is cheap and easy to make, but it's not, and as much as we love Thundercats, not that many other people do. It's not a license that makes millions of figures a year. It's a small group of die-hard fans, and this is for them. It's the Ultimate Thundertank ever. It's everything you (and we) wanted it to be, but that all comes with a price. Everyone wants it to be big enough so all the figures can sit in the back of the Thundertank, sit two figures upfront, the jaw and arms opens up, all the wheels roll, all the guns, the eyes glow in the dark, etc. all of that takes space. All that space costs money. This is an interesting test. Can the desires of collecting and the reality of manufacturing actually work? I guess we will all find out together."

He is right. Comparing it to something like Snake Mountain is not fair. Size is not the only deciding factor in cost, far from it, actually. I agree that it was a shock to see that price tag, but once the full reveal comes on Tuesday and we see just what is in store for us, I think we will all be happy. I always said if Super7, my favorite toy company, got the Thundercats license, my favorite as a kid, I would be all in. I guess we will find out Tuesday.