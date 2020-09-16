Super7 Reveals New Thundercats Ultimates Wave, Up For Preorder Noe

Thundercats Ultimates Wave 4 is now up for preorder at Super7. Revealed this afternoon, this wave is digging deep into the lore and giving us not only characters that haven't been figures in years, but one that has never been made. The wave will include the Snowman of Hook Mountain and Lynx-O on the Thundercats side, while the bad guy's side gets Monkian, and for the first time ever, Pumm-Ra, the Thundarian alter-ego of Mumm-Ra. That was completely unexpected but a great surprise. All will come loaded with accessories and housed in the Super7 Ultimates premium packaging. You can see them all below, and go here to preorder now before they go away.

Thundercats Ultimates Wave 4 Up For Preorder Now

"The 'Cats are out of the bag! Introducing four new Thundercats ULTIMATES! figures from Super7, including one character, never made before in toy form – Ever! There's Snowman of Hook Mountain and Lynx-O bolstering the Thundercats, while the latest villains include Monkian and Pumm-Ra. All four figures will be available for purchase during a one month window only. Each features a collection of accessories worthy of any collectors' highest shelf."

"It's the Third Earth dwelling, ice-weapon-wielding, behemoth sized Thundercat ally – It's Snowman of Hook Mountain! Snowman includes a collection of ice weaponry, two sets of alternate hands, and a special helmeted head. This 7" highly-articulated action figure is made-to-order, so do not delay, as these figures will not be made available at a later date. The Snowman of Hook Mountain is another amazing addition to the Thundercats collection."

"The most memorable humanoid monkey member of the Mutants – Monkian features a cannon shield, mace, blaster, as well as an alternate head and hands. This 7" highly-articulated action figure is made-to-order, and will not be available at a later time. Monkian is another amazing addition to your Thundercats collection."

"The newest addition to the Thundercats collection is the oldest cat of all – Lynx-O, the wise old warrior, and the great seer without sight. Featuring a Tile from the Fountain of healing water, a light shield, as well as an alternate head and hands– this 7" highly-articulated action figure is made-to-order and will not be available at a later time. Lynx-O is another amazing addition to your Thundercats collection."

"Presenting: Mumm-ra's short-lived Thunderian alter ego, Pumm-Ra! The clandestine supervillain comes with a wrapped Sword of Omens, a communicator, alternate head and hands, Claw Shield, and a soft-goods robe. Also included is an additional Snarling Mumm-Ra head that is scaled to fit to our previously released Mumm-Ra, the Ever-Living figure. Pumm-Ra has never been made before in toy form, and this 7" highly-articulated action figure is made-to-order, so don't miss your chance to own Pumm-Ra before they are gone forever!"