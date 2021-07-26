TMNT Sewer Lair Retro Figure Box Set Delights Fans Old & New

TMNT collectors have been spoiled the last couple of years, as the brand's health in the toy departments has not been this strong since the late '80s. Speaking of that time, Playmates is reissuing a TON of classic, retro figures and more from the original TMNT toy line these days, including the latest box set we are taking a look at today. This Sewer Lair box set contains six of the first ten figures on vintage-style cardbacks. Playmates sent us the box set to take a look at, so let's get in our time machine and play with some Turtle 80's goodness.

This Box Will Give You All The TMNT Feels

First off, this box is incredible. Made to mimic the vintage Sewer Lair set itself, there are all kinds of easter eggs all over the place. The periscope, the stickers on the sewer tubes, the sitting area. Even the top of the box where the handle is located is a top-down view of the Lair. Even if you take the figures out, this is a great display piece for your TMNT shelf.

The figure cardbacks are a good amalgamations of vintage and modern. This is a good way to make sure vintage fans are not fooled on the aftermarket, which I can appreciate. The figures are shown off in a nice window box, and the back contains the most important part of the originals: the origin comic.

Once you open the figures, your TMNT figure instincts kick in. I immediately was transported back to my childhood and trying to get Shredder to stand. I opened him and my favorite Turtle, Donatello. Donnie is fantastic, although the collector in me wishes he has a soft head. He holds his weapons well, and the sculpt is so iconic you can't help but smile at it. Shredder as well, though to a lesser degree. Us modern toy fans are spoiled now as far as articulation and posing are concerned. Once you get him upright, though, he is super fun to play around with. All the figures also come with the iconic weapons racks, though I cheated and cut them off with scissors.

I still don't know how I feel about all of these classic 80's toy reissues we keep getting, but these in particular I love. The Playmates TMNT line meant so much to me growing up; it means a lot to me to have these new versions to share with my daughter now. You can still preorder this set right here.