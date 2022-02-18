The Last Ronin TMNT Figure On The Way From Playmates

The Last Ronin is one of the most popular TMNT stories ever at this point, and even though it has taken FOREVER for IDW to get us each issue, that has not stopped the issues from going to multiple printings. Fan interest is at an all-time high, and almost as soon as collectors closed the cover on the first issue, our thought was, "When can I get a figure?". Well, Playmates has the answer. They will have the first figure of The Last Ronin available this fall as a Previews Exclusive. The TMNT character (no spoiler in case you still plan to read) in a window box package featuring the artwork from issue #1's cover. The figure itself stands 4.5 inches tall, features multiple points of articulation, and comes with a full TMNT arsenal. See it below.

They Better Nail This Figure From The Last Ronin

"Taken right from the hit comic book, this Last Ronin action figure has it all! This meticulously detailed, authentically decorated, and highly poseable figure stands 4.5" tall and features 14 points of articulation to recreate your favorite scenes. Don's bo staff, Mikey's nunchaku, Raph's twin sai, and both of Leo's katanas, one with a broken blade, are included as accessories, along with a grappling hook and rope that fasten to his accessory belt. The PREVIEWS Exclusive Last Ronin figure comes packed in a highly collectible Last Ronin branded window box package that includes an overview of his mission."

I could not be more excited to add this to my TMNT shelf at home, and hopefully, we get a version from NECA as well. Look for this to ship around October, and you can preorder right here.