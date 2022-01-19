TMNT Universal Monsters Leo As Hunchback Figure Revealed By NECA

NECA has fully revealed the second of their TMNT Universal Monsters figures, Leonardo and the Hunchback. They are loaded to the gills with accessories, and the standout here is the sculpting work involved. These figures look gnarly and have so many little easter eggs for TMNT and Universal Monsters fans that both sets of collectors are going to need to pick these up. Leo is up for preorder now for summer shipping, as we all wait for Raph to release this spring. Below you can find official details, lots of pics, and one other kind of cool thing.

NECA's Really Knocking This TMNT Line Out Of The Park

"He's the brains behind the Monster… and he has the jar to prove it! NECA is thrilled to announce a new addition to its Universal Monsters x TMNT action figure collection. The line pays tribute to the world's most famous turtles and Universal's icons of horror. Leonardo as The Hunchback reimagines the Turtle as Ygor, faithful assistant to the great Dr. Frankenstein… Or so he would have you believe! For this menacing mastermind has nefarious plans inside even more nefarious plans, and he doesn't even need to hide them up his sleeve – there's plenty of space on his back! Yes, the massive shell of The Hunchback opens to store the many included accessories: brain in a jar, two katanas, interchangeable hands, shovels, bone, skull, and flame effects that attach to the katanas to form torches… all tools in his sinister plans for revenge on the mysterious vampire cult that disfigured him. Comes in a collector-friendly window box packaging with opening flap featuring a custom illustration."

Just like the first figure, NECA released a vintage-style figure commercial for this one as well, which you can check out below.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: UNIVERSAL MONSTERS x TMNT Leonardo as The Hunchback Action Figure – Coming soon from NECA! (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HAdCIZ6WSC4)