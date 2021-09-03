Toy Story Three-Eyed Alien Play Dress Up with Beast Kingdom

Beast Kingdom has just revealed some brand new collectible piggy banks from some hit Disney Pixar animated film, Toy Story. Your favorite Little Three-Eyed Aliens are back, and it is party time as they dress up as some iconic character from the Pixar world. Four cosplaying Toy Story Three Eyed Alien piggy banks are here featuring displays from Monsters Inc., Finding Nemo, and Toy Story. This will include Hamm, Sully, Boo, and everyone's favorite Nemo, who will all stand 14" tall. Each of these figures will have a removable fabric costume, and the arms are moveable, allowing for a variety of poses. Pre-orders are not live for these delightful little aliens, but they will be found here when they do go live.

