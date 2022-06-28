Transformers and Tonka Hasbro Collab Arrives to Form Tonkanator

Most adults had at least a couple of Tonka trucks when growing up, and they just bring back excellent childhood memories. Hasbro is cashing in on this childhood toy as they announce a new Transformers collaboration with Tonka! Six iconic Tonka vehicles make a Transformers return with the Mega Dozer, Power Digger, Motorload, Skyhook, Mega Hauler, and Motormix. To make things even cooler, collectors can combine all the iconic vehicles to create and form the mighty Tonkanator! All of these figures feature the classic yellow deco inspired by your favorite Tonka construction toys. Retro packaging will be featured, and all of the accessories will include 2 launchers, 4 missiles, and 8 blaster accessories. Tonkanator is a beast, and this is a perfect term for a collaboration piece making this is a must-own figure for any fan. The Transformers Collaborative: Tonka Mash-Up Tonkanator is a Target Exclusive and priced at $104.99. No release date has been unveiled, but pre-orders are already live, and collectors can find him here.

"Worlds collide in this Transformers-Tonka mash-up pack! Enemies don't stand a chance when you're built to take on the toughest jobs! Tonka construction vehicles take on new forms as Transformers robots that combine to form the mighty Tonkanator! Figures convert from robot to construction vehicle mode in 4-5 steps. Autobot Mega Dozer converts to bulldozer mode, Power Digger converts to digger mode, Autobot Skyhook converts to crane mode, Mega Hauler converts to mighty dump truck mode, Motormix converts to cement mixer mode, and Motor Load converts to front end loader mode. Features classic yellow deco inspired by Tonka construction toys. Comes with 6 sticker sheets, 2 launchers, 4 missiles, and 8 blaster accessories."

MORE THAN MEETS THE EYE: Transformers robots have always More Than Meets the Eye, but now fans can experience Transformers characters as they mash-up with iconic characters who share this same quality

TRANSFORMERS-TONKA MASH-UP: Built to take on the toughest jobs! Mega Dozer, Power Digger, Motorload, Skyhook, Mega Hauler, and Motormix combine to form the mighty Tonkanator!

INSPIRED BY TONKA: Each action figure converts from robot to construction vehicle mode in 4-5 steps. Combine the 6 Autobot toys to form the heroic Autobot warrior Tonkanator!

AWESOME DETAIL AND ACCESSORIES: Features classic yellow deco inspired by Tonka construction toys. Comes with 2 launchers, 4 missiles, and 8 blaster accessories. Includes 6 sticker sheets to customize figures

SPECIAL RETRO PACKAGING: Packaging is inspired by the original retro Transformers packaging from the 1980s

Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged: hasbro, Tonka, transformers