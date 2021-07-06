Transformers Galvatron Makes His Landing As Hasbro's Newest Release

The ancient Transformers warlord Galvatron is back to serve up any Autobot that gets in his path to power. Hasbro has dove into the fires of Unicron to release their newest Generation Selects figure that is inspired by the classic 1986 toy release. The figure will feature a special comic-inspired deco as well as 2 weapon accessories that can be connected in both robot and converted cannon mode. Transformers Galvatron will also come with the classic green Matrix of Leadership accessory as well that will be able to be worn around his neck with the included chain. The Decepticon will also transform into his classic Galactic Cannon mode in just 33 steps and will come with heat-sensitive stickers. This is one figure that fans will not want to miss out on, and the Transformers Generations Selects Leader WFC-GS27 Galvatron is priced at $52.99. He is set to release in November 2021, and pre-orders are already live and located right here.

"Fans can take their Transformers figure collections to the next level with Generations Selects, a fan-dedicated line of figures featuring fan-favorite, special edition characters you can't find in the main line. Behold, Galvatron! The herald of Unicron blasts his way into the Generations Selects line with this special edition figure! This Galvatron figure is inspired by the classic 1986 toy release, featuring comic-inspired deco. Includes 2 weapon accessories and the classic green Matrix of Leadership accessory on a chain that can be worn around the figure's neck. This Galvatron figure converts from robot to Galactic Cannon mode in 33 steps. Comes with a sheet of foil labels, including a heat-sensitive sticker that reveals the Decepticon shield when you rub it with your finger. Includes Generations Selects Leader Class Galvatron figure, 3 accessories, foil sticker sheet, and instructions."

"EXPAND YOUR COLLECTION WITH SPECIAL EDITION FIGURES: Generations Selects is a fan-dedicated line of figures featuring special edition characters that can't be found in the main line."

INSPIRED BY 1986 GALVATRON: Behold, Galvatron! This Galvatron figure is inspired by the classic G1 toy release in 1986, with comic-inspired deco

CLASSIC TRANSFORMERS CONVERSION: This Galvatron figure converts from robot to Galactic Cannon mode in 33 steps

AWESOME ACCESSORIES: Includes classic green Matrix of Leadership accessory on a chain that can be worn around the figure's neck. Also comes with 2 weapon accessories

FOIL LABELS AND STICKER DECALS: This figure comes with a sheet of foil labels, including a heat-sensitive sticker that reveals the Decepticon shield when you rub it with your finger

Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged: Galvatron, hasbro, transformers