Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged: hasbro, transformers

Transformers Takara Tomy Capture Series Decepticons Part 1 Revealed

There is more than meets the eye, as a new selection of Transformers collectibles are ready for action and coming soon from Hasbro

Article Summary Takara Tomy Dramatic Capture Series Decepticons Part 1 features Thundercracker and Reflector set

Thundercracker converts into a jet while all three Reflector bots combine into classic camera mode

Set includes detailed figures, premium deco, blaster accessories, and exclusive Kremzeek mini figure

Official Hasbro release priced at $114.99, with pre-orders open now and shipping in March 2026

Thundercracker is the ever-reluctant Decepticon flier, and the sneaky trio known as Reflector make a perfectly balanced pair of sky and surveillance. Thundercracker may fly alongside Starscream and Skywarp, but he often questions the Decepticon cause. However, he is an ace pilot with sonic boom capabilities and a conscience he doesn't like to talk about. It looks like Thundercracker is now making a landing at Hasbro for his new Transformers Takara Tomy Dramatic Capture Series Decepticons Part 1 set. He is also bringing Reflector along for the ride, which means all three bots are included with Viewfinder, Spectro, and Spyglass.

Thundercracker will convert into his jet, while Reflector converts into his camera mode with Kremzeek tagging along. A lot of details are put into this set with some great coloring, articulation, and blaster accessories for each. Hasbro even featured them in original packaging, with Japanese-language instructions also getting included. The Transformers Takara Tomy Dramatic Capture Series Decepticons Part 1 is priced at $114.99. Pre-orders are already live on Hasbro Pulse, and they're set to land in March 2026.

Transformers Takara Tomy Dramatic Capture Series Decepticons Part 1

"Bring the ultimate Transformers experience to your collection with Takara Tomy Transformers Dramatic Capture Series Decepticons Part 1 set. The Dramatic Capture Series celebrates 40 years of the Transformers brand with G1-inspired figures showcased in premium deco and details. This set comes with converting Thundercracker figure, 3 Reflector figures that combine to convert into camera mode, a Kremzeek mini figure, and accessories to recreate favorite scenes. These collectible Transformers figures for adults feature authentic Takara Tomy design and deco."

DRAMATIC CAPTURE SERIES DECEPTICONS PART 1: This authentic Takara Tomy Transformers action figure set comes with 3 Reflector figures and a Thundercracker figure

3 REFLECTOR FIGURES COMBINE INTO CAMERA ALT MODE: Each figure is 125 mm (4.9 inches) tall in robot mode

THUNDERCRACKER CONVERTS FROM ROBOT TO JET: Figure is 170 mm (6.7 inches) tall in robot mode

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!