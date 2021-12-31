Tyler's Top 10 Figures of 2021 – White Knight Batman and His Batcycle

We are hours away from 2022, and today is all about looking over what we have done in 2021. As a collector, the best thing to do is reminisce on all of the incredible toys we got to get our hands on, and a Top 10 Figures list of 2021 is an obvious choice. We have already seen 9 figures before our final pick with coverage for Marvel Legends here, hit new series like Plunderings, MOTU, and Fortnite here, as well as Mezco's Rumble Society joining the fight here. There is no specific order for these figures as they all deserve their spot in the Number One spot, but it would be impossible for me to choose. I am ending my Top 10 Figures of 2021 with a two-for-one combo with my favorite DC Multiverse figure from McFarlane Toys.

Spotlight on DC Comics DC Multiverse from McFarlane Toys

Curse of the White Knight Batman (Target Exclusive) and Batcycle

The last figure that made it on my list was from McFarlane Toys 7" DC Multiverse figure line with Curse of the White Knight Batman. More specifically, I want to talk about the Red Variant Target Exclusive figure that definitely caught me by surprise. So far, the DC Multiverse line is more show than substance, but the figure line gives DC Comics fans some pretty impressive collectibles. The Curse of the White Knight Batman is a figure I passed multiple times, but after he was in my hands I could not put him down. The red design is beautiful, and he comes with a batarang w/ rope and grapple gun accessory that is a nice addition.

As an added bonus I did want to throw in the Curse of the White Knight Batcyle from McFarlane Toys as this a Curse of the White Knight Batman companion piece. The Batcyle itself can be used with so many figures out there, but with Batman it is only enhanced to help push him to new levels. It is interesting to see a red Batman suit, and I think that this unique shade does make him really stand out, and that's what you want from a toy. Batman's adventures never end, and you can now capture him in high-speed pursuits, fighting crime in Gotham City, and saving the day all in red style. The DC Multiverse line will continue in 2022, and while the figure line might be Batman-focused, I am excited to add more depictions of the Caped Crusader to my collection. Happy New Year Collectors!