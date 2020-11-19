Mondo Pays Tribute To The Undertaker With New Prints

Mondo will pay tribute to The Undertaker tomorrow with two new poster prints hitting The Drop. These are the first in a new partnership with WWE for the company, a match made in hell, if you will. The first is a very cool, macabre Taker print by Randy Ortiz. The other is paying tribute to the first Buried Alive Match from 1996 between The Undertaker and Mankind. That print, by Matt Ryan Tobin, will come in two editions: a regular with a green background limited to 200 and a purple variant limited to only 100. You can check out all three Undertaker prints down below.

Undertaker Gets His Due Outside The Company

"Like anyone coming of age in the '90s, many of us at Mondo grew up as wrestling die-hards. A few of us still are, and we couldn't possibly let this moment pass without paying tribute to The Phenom… The Deadman… The Demon of Death Valley… The Lord of Darkness… our favorite Texas badass, The Undertaker. These posters are the first of a new WWE license, and we're kicking it off with a beautifully macabre portrait of The Deadman by Randy Ortiz, as well as Matt Ryan Tobin's phenomenal tribute to his iconic first "Buried Alive" match, versus another legend of the squared circle: Mankind!"

These are pretty fantastic. The possibilities are endless now with Mondo and the WWE; I would love to see more match specific prints made; that is such a neat idea. Of course, it made sense to start with The Undertaker; not only is he on the Mount Rushmore of wrestling, but this Sunday at the Survivor Series, he finally returns to his grave for good and puts his 30-year career in the rearview mirror. What a fitting tribute these are. Look for these to go super quick when they go live tomorrow at Noon EST on The Drop.