Universal Reveals All Sorts Of Halloween Horror Nights Merch

Check out a bunch of the merch coming to this year's Halloween Horror Nights in Orlando and Hollywood, including a Chucky popcorn bucket.

Universal Theme parks are gearing up for this year's Halloween Horror Nights quite literally. They have revealed a plethora of new merch that will be on sale at the event, running from August 30th to November 3rd in Orlando and September 5th to November 3rd in Hollywood. This year's houses and scare zones include some based around Ghostbusters, A Quiet Place: Day One, Insidious, the Universal Monsters, and a Blumhouse scare zone featuring characters and themes based on their films, as well as the original houses everyone knows and loves. The Universal merch is all based around these and also includes a Chucky popcorn bucket. You can see images of some of the merch below.

Universal Always Has Awesome Merch For Halloween Horror Nights

At Halloween Horror Nights, guests at both Universal Orlando Resort and Universal Studios Hollywood can elevate their experience with a variety of new merchandise collections featuring their favorite fiends and most-anticipated haunted houses, including:

Fan favorite character, Lil' Boo – an adorable yet creepy baby pumpkin – comes to life in an all-new collection featuring a popcorn bucket, shoulder plush, backpack, headwear and much more.

The all-new Halloween Horror Nights collection featuring bright, vibrant neon colors and skulls will debut featuring sickening house tees, a pierced, reversible bucket hat, bat-eared beanie, skull shot glass and much more.

Everyone's favorite killer doll Chucky is back with an updated popcorn bucket featuring new phrases and a stitched-up look inspired by Bride of Chucky.

The return of Ghostbusters is here with two new collections featuring vintage artwork inspired by the classic film as well as chilling new designs based on Sony Pictures' latest installment of the Ghostbusters franchise, Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire .

is here with two new collections featuring vintage artwork inspired by the classic film as well as chilling new designs based on Sony Pictures' latest installment of the franchise, . Universal Monsters, a fan favorite staple of Halloween Horror Nights, are back with a twist as Universal Monsters: Eternal Bloodlines drips onto tees, wine glasses and more.

drips onto tees, wine glasses and more. Guests also won't want to miss out on spine-tingling products inspired by iconic films like Blumhouse's M3GAN, The Black Phone and The Purge as featured in Enter the Blumhouse, Paramount Pictures' A Quiet Place, Sony Pictures' Insidious: The Further and more.

The merch for this event is always awesome and highly collectible. The pins are awesome, and I really like anything Blumhouse I can get my hands on, so that is what I will be gunning for this year. You can even get select merch on Amazon as well.

