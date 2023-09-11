Posted in: Collectibles, LEGO | Tagged: lego, lego ideas

Valhalla Awaits as LEGO Debuts New LEGO Ideas Viking Village Set

It is time for mead and glory as LEGO is back with a brand new set as the LEGO Ideas Viking Village has arrived in glorious detail

A new set has arrived as part of LEGO's latest LEGO Ideas masterpiece with the Viking Village Set! Prepare to await Valhalla and embark on your very own epic Nordic adventure with this delightful 2,103 pieces set. The Village brings Medieval history to life with plenty of brick-built detail that will include four Viking minifigures who come with their own weapons. The set will measure 9.5" tall, 18" wide, and 10" deep, with plenty of areas to discover and explore. Relax in the majestic Chieftain's Longhouse, the heart of the village, or climb the Watchtower to plan for new defense and attack plans. Your Vikings can even explore the mysterious cave or enhance your weaponry with the fully-equipped Blacksmith's Smithy. These classic LEGO sets are what made LEGO stand out back in the day, so it is nice to see fans allow this beauty to get created from the Ideas program. LEGO Ideas fans will be able to embrace the Viking spirit for $129.99, and pre-orders are already live right here.

Mead and Victory Await with LEGO's Viking Village

"Take a trip back in time as you build and explore this richly detailed LEGO® Ideas Viking Village (21343) play-and-display model. An ideal gift for history-lovers, it features 3 connectible sections with a blacksmith's smithy, chieftain's longhouse and a watchtower, plus blacksmith, chieftain, shield-maiden and archer minifigures to bring the scene to life."

"Discover delightful features such as the blacksmith's forge with a flame-billowing function, shields printed with Odin's 2 ravens and 2 wolves, the chieftain's throne, a bridge to the watchtower and a cave for mineral mining. And look out for brick-built references to classic LEGO Vikings sets. There are instructions in the box and on the LEGO Builder app to guide you through every step of the mindful creative experience. Welcome to your zone. LEGO Sets for Adults is a carefully curated collection of top-quality models. Whatever your passion, there is a building project waiting for you."

LEGO® Ideas Viking Village (21343) play-and-display model – Step back in time to the Viking Age as you build this detailed model, with a blacksmith's smithy, chieftain's longhouse and a watchtower

4 minifigures – A blacksmith, chieftain, shield-maiden and an archer, plus weapons and accessory elements including multiple shields, a paintbrush, hammer, sword, spear, goblet and a bow and arrow

Easy access – The blacksmith's smithy and longhouse interiors have removable roofs and the medieval watchtower has a removable wall for easy viewing of the detailed interiors

Authentic details – A forge with a flame-billowing function, carved rune stone element, shields printed with Odin's 2 ravens and 2 wolves, chieftain's throne, bridge, cave for mineral mining and more

Gift idea for adults – Treat yourself or give this 2,103-piece Viking Village building set as a birthday present, holiday gift or special surprise to a medieval history lover or keen LEGO® builder

Brick-built centerpiece – The buildable Viking Village model comprises 3 connectible sections and measures over 9.5 in. (24 cm) high, 18 in. (46 cm) wide and 10 in. (26 cm) deep

