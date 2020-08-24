Super7 Puts Ultimates Voltron Figure Up For Preorder

Super7 has revealed and started taking orders for a new figure in their Ultimates line: Voltron. The Defender of the Universe will come in their deluxe Ultimates packaging, and is based on the look of the original Bandai Lionbot diecast figure from 1981. The paint aps will be metallic and all the accessories will be chrome. Super7 has also updated the articulation of the figure to include a thigh swivel joint missing in their original cartoon release from before. Voltron is up for order currently for the standard $45 price tag for most Ultimates figures, and will be available to order until September 21st. Check the figure out below.

Voltron Is A Perfect Ultimates Figure

Super7 is proud to present to you the reemergence of Voltron, Defender of the Universe! This figure, our second Voltron, is based on the original Bandai Voltron Lionbot diecast figure from 1981. This made-to-order release features a toy accurate metallic paint scheme, updated articulation in the legs and chrome accessories! A true collector's item – this pre-order follows up on our original release with a fresh colorway for everyone who missed the chance to order the original animation color figure. A perfect way to start, or add to your Super Force of Space Explorers collection.

Vacuum Metallized Silver Blazing Sword & Shield

Glow-In-The-Dark "Summoned" Blazing Sword

Re-engineered articulation that includes thigh swivel

Yet another Ultimates figure knocked out of the park. Super7 has created such a diverse and fun line full of awesome licenses and every reveal gets better and better. The colors on this Voltron are fantastic, and the addition of the thigh swivel should open up all kinds of posing abilities in our displays. Make sure to sneak in a preorder, like all Ultimates this will be made to order and then gone.