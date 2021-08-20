Wall-E and EVE Are Back with Beast Kingdom's New Mini Eggs

Wall-E and EVE are back from the hit Disney and Pixar animated film Wall-E with some brand new Mini Egg Attack figures. Their space journey is just about to start and Disney fans with Beast Kingdom's newest set of little heroes. Both Wall-E and EVE come a special 2-pack with their character designs are faithfully recreated in Egg Attack format. This pack of figures features more extras than the average release with swappable parts, opening compartments, and accessories. Starting with parts, EVE will feature interchangeable heads and an blaster arm.

Each Disney bot will have a chest that will open allowing s gem of the accessoires to be stored inside which will include garbage and a boot with plant as well as a cockroach, bra, and a fire extinguisher. This Beast Kingdom figure set are incredible and will be perfect for any Wall-E collector out there and they can be found here. Priced at $31.99, this lovely con is set to release in April 2022, so get your while you can.

"Well, good morning, everybody, and welcome to day 255,642 aboard the Axiom! And what a day it is, as Wall-E and his trusty friend are ready to rock your futuristic world with a pair of miniature MEA figurines! Beast Kingdom's 'Entertainment Experience Brand' is launching a pair of 3-inch Mini Egg Attack Figurines based on the Wall-E animated classic from Pixar. Join Wall-E and EVE (Extraterrestrial Vegetation Evaluator: Earth Class) as they begin a warm and wondrous journey together into the cosmos."

"Collect both MEA figurines and take home the vastly different designs of both robots that start off as foes but end up as the best of friends. Wall-E, the retro inspired square looking cleaning robot is in stark contrast to the sleek, futuristic EVE, with her clean lines and quest to find a habitable land for humans! The MEA-029 Wall-E and EVE 2-pack set allows collectors to instantly enjoy the iconic looks for both characters, with a host of included accessories and replaceable expressions. Both Wall-E and EVE features a hidden storage compartment which can be open up and store items like the compacted trash or boots. EVE includes a replaceable face and right, weapon charged arm to show her angry side. The included accessories showcase the fun adventures the two have rummaging through garbage, including a fire extinguisher, a boot with a plant and more! This pair of best friends is a set not to be missed for fans of the Pixar classic!"