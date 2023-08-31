Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged: hasbro, iron man, Marvel Legends, Marvel Studios

War Machine is Team Iron Man with Hasbro's New Marvel Studios Figure

Hasbro is celebrating the legacy of The Infinity Saga with a new set of Marvel Legends figures featuring heroes of the MCU

The superhero Civil War has arrived at Hasbro as they debut a new assortment of Marvel Studios' The Infinity Saga. War Machine is Team Iron Man as he gets a brand new Marvel Legends figure from Captain America: Civil War. If you missed previous Infinity Saga figures, then these are perfect, as they dish out some new accessories and some impressive detail. James Rhodes is locked and loaded with a new Gatling Cannon and plenty of other weapons to put Captain American in his place. It would be nice to see an entire updated roster for the Civil War crew, allowing Marvel Legends fans to recreate iconic scenes from the film. War Machine will be an excellent addition to any Iron Man collection, and Hasbro has him priced at $24.99. Rhodes is set for a Fall 2023 release, and pre-orders are arriving today at 1 PM EST right here and at most major retailers.

"MARVEL LEGENDS SERIES MARVEL'S WAR MACHINE – (HASBRO/Ages 4 years & up/Approx. Retail Price: $24.99 / Available: Fall 2023). With a new modular Gatling Cannon and enough firepower to take on a legion of enemies, the War Machine – AKA Colonel James "Rhodey" Rhodes – is a true one-man army. Celebrate the MARVEL CINEMATIC UNIVERSE and THE INFINITY SAGA with this MARVEL LEGENDS SERIES MARVEL'S WAR MACHINE figure. This quality 6-inch scale War Machine figure features deco and design inspired by the character's appearance in Captain America: Civil War! Includes figure and 6 entertainment-inspired accessories including a Gatling Cannon accessory."

"With over 80 years of entertainment history, Marvel has become a cornerstone of fan collections around the world. With the Marvel Legends Series, fan favorite Marvel Comic Universe and Marvel Cinematic Universe characters are designed with premium detail and articulation for posing and display in collections. Available for pre-order 8/31 at 1PM ET at Hasbro Pulse and other major retailers."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!