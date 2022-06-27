Witness The Power of Infinity Ultron with Iron Studios Newest Statue

Over every single Marvel Cinematic Universe film and series, Infinity Ultron from What If…? has to be one of the coolest villains around. On top of that, he is easily one of the most powerful villains to be showcased. Hell, he literally almost destroyed the Multiverse and found The Watcher inside the Mirror Dimension. It took a team of truly incredible individuals from all over the Multiverse to stop him in one glorious event. Iron Studios is bringing this deadly version of Vision/Ultron to life with an impressive 1/10 scale statue. This bad boy stands 14" tall and is showcased wielding his Double-Headed Spear.

This statue is loaded with detail from a flowing cape, impressive craftsmanship, and displayed in a dynamic pose on crystals of the Mirror Dimension. Iron Studios has even included two head sculpts for Infinity Ultron with masked and unmasked depictions. All the Infinity Stones are integrated into his suit with a nice metallic shine that really enhances his robotic design. If you loved What If…? like me, then this is one statue that you will not want to miss out on. The What If…? Infinity Ultron 1/10 BDS Statue from Iron Studios is priced at $199.99. He is set to conquer the Multiverse once again in Q2 2023, and pre-orders are live here.

"Just like a technological medieval knight on his universal crusade, the fearsome cyber tyrant brings five Infinity Stones integrated into the chest plate of his indestructible armor, in the form of an exoskeleton with a red cape, created with the power of the Mind Stone to hold the mighty gems and make it capable of channeling their energy."

"With his original mechanic head transformed into a helmet to cover the lilac face of his new hybrid android body, with the Mind Stone embedded on his forehead, and carrying his Double-Headed Spear in his right hand as his main physical weapon, the evil artificial being defiantly raises his left fist clenched, levitating over the bluish-purple crystals of the Mirror Dimension, ready to fulfill his mission of purging the chaos from every existing universe. Derivative from the animated series What If…? produced by Marvel Studios and released on Disney+, Iron Studios bring the statue "Infinity Ultron Deluxe – What If…? – Art Scale 1/10", with the villain that became the biggest menace to all the different realities on Marvel's Multiverse."