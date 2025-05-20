Posted in: Card Games, Collectibles, Disney Lorcana, Games, Tabletop | Tagged: disney lorcana, Ravensburger

Witness the Reign of Jafar with Our New Disney Lorcana Card Showcase

The magical world of the Disney Lorcana embraces the Reign of Jafar as Set 8 hits card shops this month from Ravensburger

Article Summary Disney Lorcana Set 8: Reign of Jafar launches May 30, 2025, featuring 204 new collectible cards.

Jafar takes center stage as the main villain, with new storylines and expanded lore for Lorcana fans.

New characters from Bambi, DuckTales, Frozen, and more debut with stunning art and Enchanted rarities.

Set introduces edgeless holographics, large puzzle cards, and competitive play updates for collectors.

Disney Lorcana, Ravensburger's enchanting trading card game, continues its incredible rise with the upcoming release of its eighth set, Reign of Jafar. This expansion, launching on May 30, 2025, in local game stores and June 6 for wider retail, sends players into a darker chapter as Jafar seizes control of Archazia's Island. The story continues as Ravensburger slowly moves on from just standard movie art and cards, but builds off their own story. This time, Jafar has reassembled the shattered Hexwell Crown, which has amplified his powers, making him one of the greatest threats Lorcana has ever faced. Illumineers now must rally to counter his reign, with new heroes joining the fight from Bambi, including the debut of Bambi, Thumper, and Flower in the game.

Disney Lorcana is bigger than ever as the game has expanded with Lorcana Challenge, a competitive event circuit. Notably, the 2025 North American Championship held at the Disneyland Hotel in Anaheim showcased top-tier gameplay, with 121 participants vying for spots in the World Championship. It is now time to change up the game with Reign of Jafar, which will directly lead into Fabled, which will change a lot of competitive decks for Disney Lorcana. So this new series is a great way to dive right in before changes are made to competitive play. Thanks to our wonderful friends at Ravensburger, we were able to get a closer look at Reign of Jafar with some Starter Decks and Booster Packs, to see some of the new cards in this series, and we were nothing less than surprised.

The Reign of Jafar is filled with a treasure trove of new and wonderful collectible Disney cards with 204 to collect in total, and Enchanted rarities return. Upon opening our packs, we got to see a nice selection of cards that are included in this new series, with new cards for The Rescue Rangers, Frozen, Pinocchio, and much more. As expected, there is a nice assortment of new cards surrounding Aladdin, including Place Guard – Spectral Sentry, Abu – Illusory Pachyderm, and The Sultan – Royal Apparition. Of course, Aladdin is here for the fun to stop his big bad with Jasmine by his side with Resourceful Infiltrator, Steady Strategic, and of course, Magic Carpet and Genie – Satisfied Dragon. There are plenty more featured in this set as Jafar build his own army with mystical guards and Iago by his side.

There are plenty of impressive cards throughout Set 8: Reign of Jafar, with returning characters like Huey, Dewey, and Louie from DuckTales. One unique feature about these cards is that the holographic versions will feature an edgeless design, allowing for the artwork to connect. Other fun releases in this set are the cute critters building off of Archazia's Island with new releases from Lady and the Tramp, Bolt, and, of course, the arrival of Bambi. Enter the forest with some classic friends with the Bambi – Little Prince card, which is a new legendary, Bambi -Prince of the Forest, Flower – Sky Skunk, Faline – Playful Fawn, and Thumper – Happy Bunny. As for other cards with some impressive artwork, new cards like Alice – Clumsy as Can Be (Alice in Wonderland, Tinkerbell (Peter Pan), and Stitch – Experiment 626 (Lilo & Stitch) were beautifully crafted.

As we round things up, another thing that was included with the Reign of the Jafar was new puzzle pieces. These extra puzzle cards have been included there since The First Chapter, and when assembled, they feature some impressive artwork. Jafar was sure to have his reign solidified with not one but two 3 x 3 puzzles getting featured in this set. Ravensburger has also continued to put the lore of Lorcana on a variety of other cards, just like in the previous set, Archazia's Island. Now this is a continued fun addition to Disney Lorcana collectibility that not only helps you fill in those empty spots in your Lorebooks but also adds to the ongoing story of Lorcana and is in collectible form. There is so much to discover with Reign of Jafar, and Disney fans can uncover it at their Local Card Shop and Disney Parks on May 30.

