Wolverine Goes Berserk with New Battle Damage MAFEX Figure

Make some room on your shelves as some new imported figures are coming soon from MAFEX like Battle Damaged Wolverine

Article Summary MAFEX unveils a new battle-damaged Wolverine figure inspired by Deadpool & Wolverine (2024)

Features Logan's classic yellow-and-blue suit with authentic wear and tear from the film

Includes four interchangeable head sculpts, clawed and unclawed hands, and a sleeveless look

Now available for pre-order at $134.99, with an expected release date of October 2026

In Deadpool & Wolverine (2024), Marvel Studios steps into the multiverse to bring a new Wolverine into the mix. This one is a broken and haunted version of Logan, who has become burdened by the guilt of his fallen X-Men. He has now become a weary wanderer after failing to save his team from annihilation in his universe. Now Deadpool needs a Wolverine to save him, leading them into a chaotic multiverse journey. Medicom is now bringing the antics of the film to life as they debut their newest MAFEX figure with a Battle Damage Logan.

Logan's classic Marvel Comics yellow-and-blue suit has been long absent from live-action films, and it was nicely brought to life for the film. This suit sees plenty of action throughout the film, and MAFEX captures all of that damage with this new 6.3" tall figure. Wolverine will feature clawed and no-claw hands, a new sleeveless look, and four interchangeable head sculpts. The Deadpool & Wolverine MAFEX No.291 (Damage Ver.) figure is already up for pre-orders at $134.99 with an October 2026 release date.

"From the global blockbuster film Deadpool & Wolverine comes a new version of the long-awaited entry in Medicom Toy's fan favorite MAFEX line of action figures for Wolverine! Beaten and bruised in battle but not giving up when the fate of the world is at stake, this awesome figure combines outstanding detail lifted directly from the film, along with the signature MAFEX articulation to create the ultimate action figure! No need to make an educated wish, bub, just add this awesome figure to your collection today!"

Product Features

6.30 inches (16cm)

Made of plastic

Based on the Deadpool & Wolverine film

Part of the MAFEX line

Highly detailed

Premium articulation

Box Contents

Wolverine figure

Four Alternate head sculpts

