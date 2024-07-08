Posted in: Collectibles, Hot Toys | Tagged: HONŌ STUDIO, Marvel Comics, wolverine, x-men

Wolverine Slices with New Marvel HONŌ STUDIO Brown Suit 1/6 Figure

Make room for a brand new Wolverine 1/6 scale figure as HONŌ STUDIO has debuted their newest limited edition figure

It was only last week that Marvel Comics fans saw the brand new Symbiote Spider-Man 1/6 scale figure from HONŌ STUDIO. It looks like a brand new Marvel Comics figure is on the way, as Wolverine is back and in a new suit. First making its debut in The Uncanny X-Men #139, Logan traded in his original yellow and blue suit for a darker brown and yellow suit. This iconic costume changed put Wolverine into dark stories and has been a beloved outfit for X-Men fans since. Now, the Wolverine (Brown Suit) 1/6 Scale Figure has been brought to life by HONŌ STUDIO hat comes in at 11.1" tall, has 28 points of articulation, and is faithfully sculpted.

These Marvel figures are created by the creators of Hot Toys, and they hold back nothing here as Wolverine comes with four swappable lower faces, a variety of hands, claw effects, and even the Muramasa blade. One thing that is always impressive about this line of figures is the display stand that features Marvel Comics Wolverine artwork and can be swapped out with your own comic book. This Brown Suit version will be limited to only 1,500 pieces, and pre-orders will most likely arrive on Sideshow Collectibles soon, around $160.

X-Men – Wolverine (Brown Suit) Action Figure

"WHY NOT THE NEW COSTUME? Get yourself this X-Men – Wolverine (Brown Suit) action figure by HONŌ STUDIO! Capturing the longest-worn suit on comic, Wolverine in brown suit, includes a figure, comic cover style backdrop and Wolverine's retractable claws for different postures! Different from the most well-recognized suit, this 1/6th scale Wolverine is in a brown and yellow-orange suit while the shoulder pads align with the suit design. Alongside multiple points of articulation and seamless silicone arms, the figure also comes with a red Muramasa blade he earns in the comic!"

Special features:

• Brown and yellow-orange Wolverine costume

• Specially designed body featuring seamless silicone arms

• Swappable lower face (4 pcs)

• Hands (3 pairs)

• Metallic white claws effect accessory (1 set)

• Metallic red Muramasa blade (1 pc)

• Comic cover fitting figure stand (1 set)

• Available in a limited quantity of 1,500 units in selected markets

