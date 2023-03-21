Wonder Woman's Cameo Gets It's Own DC Multiverse McFarlane Figure McFarlane Toys is bringing a cameo to life as Wonder Woman is getting a brand new figure as part of the DC Multiverse 7” figure line

McFarlane Toys has secretly dropped a brand new DC Multiverse figure from the recent film Shazam! Fury of the Gods. Oddly enough, another member of the Shazam family did not make the cut, but Wonder Woman did. At this rate, many fans know that Wonder Woman made a cameo appearance in the film. McFarlane has taken this opportunity to give fans yet another Multiverse version of Gal Gadot featuring a new head sculpt. Wonder Woman does come with a variety of accessories like multiple whip accessories and her tiara. This version does not feature her iconic crown but rather an accessory without the ability to actually fit on her.

This was an interesting choice when designing this figure, as Wonder Woman's appearance is so iconic. If fans need a new version of Diana, then this figure is one that fans might want to snag up. With the shifting design of the DCEU, who knows if Gal Gadot will return in the future, so this could be our last collectible for her. Diana Prince is currently being found in stores now as well as In Stock on a variety of sites like right here and here. Be sure to also bring home the companion Shazam! Fury of the Gods Shazam figure as well.

Wonder Woman's Cameo Comes to McFarlane Toys

"Wonder Woman (Shazam! Fury of the Gods) – From Amazon princess to the world's greatest warrior, Wonder Woman is at the height of her power but living a quiet life as Smithsonian curator Diana Prince. Her compassion for mankind is strong despite man's flaws. But now she must again draw on her incredible strength, courage and wisdom."

Product Features:

The figure is based on the movie; Shazam! Fury of the Gods

Wonder Woman accessories include unfurled lasso, wrapped lasso, tiara boomerang and base

Includes collectable art card with character artwork on the front, and character biography on the back

