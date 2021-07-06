World of Warcraft Banshee Queen Sylvanas Coming From Good Smile

Dive into the realm of the World of Warcraft as Good Smile Company has revealed their newest Nendoroid figure. Known as the Dark Lady and the Banshee Queen, Slyvanas Windrunner is back and ready to destroy anyone that stands in front of her path. Once an ally, she has recently been an antagonist in Battle for Azeroth as well as a major part of the Shadowlands expansion. Good Smile brings this luscious lady to life with their first World of Warcraft collectible as part of their widely popular Nendoroid series. Slyvanas Windrunner will be featured in her fully armored design that shows off metallic deco on her outfit.

Standing roughly 4 inches tall, World of Warcraft fans will get two head sculpts with Slyvanas with a standard and consumed expression. As for accessories, the Banshee Queen will come with her special bow Rae'shalare, arrow, and aura effect that can be equipped to her arms. The detail on this figure is outstanding, and it will be a great new addition to any gamers growing collection. The Slyvanas Windrunner World of Warcraft Nendoroid is priced at $61.99 and set to release in March 2022. Pre-orders are already live and can be found located right here, and the pre-order window will stay open until August 18, 2021, so do not wait around to secure yours. What other World of Warcraft characters do you want to see come to Nendoroid form next?

"Heed the call of the Banshee Queen!" From the globally popular game World of Warcraft® comes a fully articulated Nendoroid Sylvanas Windrunner, the Banshee Queen! She comes with a standard face plate and banshee face plate. Various optional parts are also included, like Sylvanas' unique bow (Rae'shalare), an arrow and aura effect parts that can be attached to her arms. Be sure to add her to your collection!

This product does not balance on its own. Please use the included stand.

Please note that the images shown may differ from the final product.

Paintwork is done partially by hand and therefore final products may vary.

© 2021 Blizzard Entertainment, Inc. Blizzard, Word of Warcraft and the Blizzard Entertainment are trademarks or registered trademarks of Blizzard Entertainment, Inc. in the U.S. or other countries. Visit us at gear.blizzard.com"