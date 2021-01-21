New WWE Pops Revealed During Funko Fair 2021

WWE was the subject of some of today's many reveals by Funko, part of their week-long Funko Fair 2021. Many of the revealed items come straight from the 90's Attitude Era, arguably the most popular stretch of wrestling ever. And it is not just Pops either, as they also revealed pins, lunch boxes, shirts, and what looks like a ring to display everything in. The latter is a long time coming and something we WWE collectors and fans have been asking for. So let's take a look at what wrestling fans will be adding to their collections in the coming months, shall we?

WWE & Funko Expand The Partnership Even Further

First up is the ring. The apron has the RAW logo on the side, and from pictures, I cannot tell if it is a full ring or like a half-ring so that it fits better on display. Either way, it is pretty cool. It looks like it will come with variant Stone Cold and Rock Pops as well.

Individual releases this wave will include Otis with the MITB briefcase, Drew McIntyre, a comeback version of Edge, Stone Cold in jeans with the title, and Chyna.

Exclusives will include an awesome Eddie Guerrero exclusive to Gamestop that includes a WrestleMania 20 pin. The other is yet another Stone Cold, this one with two titles and in his Austin 3:16 shirt. Been a while since we could complain about a 7-11 exclusive, so here we go.

Finally, a bunch of Funko WWE exclusives is coming to Walmart. A four-pack of pins, a WrestleMania 17 lunchbox, and a Rock N Sock Connection t-shirt. Also, a two pack of Mankind and The Rock from their feud around the Royal Rumble in 1999.

All of these WWE Funko items will be available in the coming months.