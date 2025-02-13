Posted in: Collectibles, RSVLTS | Tagged: marvel, RSVLTS, x-men

X-Men 97' Returns to RSVLTS with New Uncanny Button-Down Collection

The X-Men are back as RSVLTS is bringing back the legendary animated series with a new set of apparel from button-down to shirts

Article Summary RSVLTS unveils X-Men '97 apparel collection, perfect for fans of the classic animated series.

Discover four unique button-downs and matching Hybrid Shorts with stylish X-Men designs.

Relive the nostalgia with trading card-inspired designs and sporty-themed gear.

Get super-soft KUNUFLEX fabric in trendy X-Men '97 fashion, ready to defeat Magneto.

Get ready, X-Men fans—RSVLTS is back with another knockout collection, and this time, it's all about that X-Men '97 hype! With the animated series taking the world by storm, RSVLTS is dropping a fresh lineup of stylish, mutant-powered gear that's perfect for every X-fan. Whether you're a die-hard comic reader or just vibing with the nostalgia of Saturday morning cartoons, this collection is a must-have for your wardrobe. It consists of four button-downs, two of which are getting matching Hybrid Shorts, followed by two Crewneck T-shirts. For the shirt, we have Head of the Class featuring a Sentinel and some uncanny heroes, followed by Aces Wild, putting the card-throwing mutant Gambit back in the spotlight.

Speaking of cards, RSVLTS is bringing X-Men fans some updated nostalgia with a trading card-designed button-down, Packs a Punch. Featuring X-Men 97' character designs in an updated trading card layout, this button-down is pure mutant magic. But wait—there's more! The Remember, No Powers takes our favorite mutant right to the court as they play a friendly game of basketball, and yes, they are all sporting new sporty looks. This button-down will get a matching pair of Hybrid Shorts along with the All My Xs button-down, which features Wolverine, Cyclops, Rogue, Storm, and all your favorite mutants.

Lastly, Uncanny Collage seems like something right out of a video game, allowing you to choose your player. You will surely summon the X-Men to your side with this entire collection, and they will pair with a few RSVLTS Reversible Bombers, Performance Hoodies, hats, and other X-Men-themed Crewneck T-Shirts that are also offered. RSVLTS has blended their signature super-soft, stretchy, and comfortable KUNUFLEX fabric with the legendary style of X-Men '97, making these comfortable and stylish to help you take down Magneto. The RSVLTS X-Men '97 collection is available now, so suit up. To Me, My X-Men!

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!