X-Men Psylocke Stalks Her Next Target with Sideshow Collectibles

Psylocke hunts her next target as Sideshow Collectibles brings the beautiful and deadly X-Men to life. Coming in at 21" tall, the mutant is placed on a very dynamic diorama statue as she is couched on a stone lantern. Psylocke comes with swappable hand parts allowing X-Men fans to display her with a psionic blade or reaching for her katana. Sideshow Collectibles is adding some elements of the 90s X-Men here as well with her classic and popular blue bodysuit. Everything about this statue is truly remarkable and the fine amount of detail on it will stun any dedicated fans of hers. This Psylocke statue will easily be a gorgeous centerpiece for any comic collection, but it will put up back a little. The Marvel Comics Psylocke Premium Format Figure from Sideshow Collectibles is priced at a whopping $625. She is set to release between April – July 2023, and pre-orders are live and located right here.

"Sideshow presents the Psylocke Premium Format™ Figure, a formidable addition to your X-Men statue collection. Beautiful and deadly, this psychic mutant is on a moonlit mission of vengeance. The Psylocke Premium Format Figure measures 21" tall and 13.41" wide in a dazzling scene with a unique forced perspective backdrop. Psylocke crouches atop a stone lantern riddled with shuriken that have missed their elusive target. The psionic blade weapon on her right arm emanates the butterfly-shaped effect of her powers. Beyond her, the full moon rises and casts light and shadow across a pair of pagodas that sit further up the mountain path."

"The polystone Psylocke Premium Format Figure is fully sculpted and features a dynamic paint application created with the scene's thematic lighting in mind. She wears her iconic '90s blue bodysuit with a large red sash fluttering from her waist. Psylocke also carries a sheathed katana, her left hand resting on the weapon in anticipation of her next strike. This skilled mutant fighter also comes with a swap-out right arm reaching to draw her katana blade, adding to her arsenal of display options. With detail at every angle of the sculpt, this Marvel Comics collectible is sure to be the centerpiece in any collection!"