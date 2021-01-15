Xenomorph Alien Queen Creates a New Hive With Hiya Toys

Your Alien Hive is about to get bigger as Hiya Toys unveils a new Alien Queen Xenomorph from the film Alien vs. Predator. This marked the second Queen to be released in the Hiya Toys 1/18th scale series, with the first belonging to Aliens. The Queen will stand roughly 7" tall and will feature a brand new head sculpt as well as capturing the effects right of the screen. The Xenomorph will be 10" long and will size correctly with your other 1/18th scale Xenomopth figures. Fans will not have to worry about the hassle of posing either, as she will come with a stand for a smooth display.

Hiya Toys continues to impress us with their mighty 1/18th scale figure lines from Predator, RoboCop, and Alien. The Alien Queen is a must-have character for fans to grow their own hive, and she will look quite menacing on display. The Alien vs. Predator Xenomorph Alien Queen 1/18 Scale Figure from Hiya Toys will be priced at $49.99. She will be a preview Exclusive figure, so one of the bestsellers places to secures you will be your local comic book store. The Queen arrives in November 2021, and online pre-orders are available, which collectors can find located here. Don't forget to check out some of the other Hiya Toys Alien figures as well to really expand your growing collection.

"A PREVIEWS Exclusive! Every hive has its queen, and now Hiya Toys presents its version of the iconic Stan Winston design for the Alien Queen! This royal 1/18 scale figure features a new head sculpt and body details replicating the mix of practical effects, puppetry, and CGI in ADI's AvP Alien Queen design. Standing about 7″ tall and stretching to 10″ long, the Alien Queen looms over all other figures! The Alien Queen also comes with a sturdy stand for ease in posing."