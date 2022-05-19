Zoolander Superman Flies on in with McFarlane's New 7" Page Punchers

Superman is back and is getting a pretty freaky figure from McFarlane Toys for their new 7" Page Puncher line. This new line will include a Never Before Seen Black Adam comic from DC Comics and will include figures based on the comics art. We have already seen Black Adam and Batman arrive, and it looks like Superman is the third figure heading our way. Something is just off about this design and I would have to say it its the head sculpt to that massive heads. McFarlane is also going Superman a less-colorful supersuit and a new flowing cape sculpt. Superman will come with some "Wu-Tang" swappable hands and a flying display base to capture the Man of Blue Steel in action.

I think this figure might be on par with the Dark Night Death Metal Superman with the weird emo hair. I love everything about this figure, but that head sculpt is very distracting, and I am surprised it is getting mass-produced. This new 7" Page Puncher figure will be packed in an open windowed package and it seems the comic will be a One-Shot rather than a connected mini-series. Zoolander Superman is priced at $24.99 and is set to release in August 2022. Preorders for the Man of Blue Steel are already live and can be found right here.

"Sent to Earth from the dying planet of Krypton as a baby, Kal-El was found by farmers, Martha and Jonathan Kent, and raised as their son, Clark. As Clark grew up, the radiation from Earth's yellow sun gave him enhanced senses and extraordinary powers, including super-strength, super-speed, heat vision, X-ray vision, super-hearing, super-breath, and flight. Now, fully grown, he uses his powers to protect his adopted world as Superman."

Product Features

7-inch scale (17.78cm)

Made of plastic

Designed with Ultra Articulation with up to 22 moving parts for full range of posing and play

Highly detailed

Collectable cards with art on the front, and character biographies on the back

Includes Black Adam comic book

Box Contents

Superman figure

2 Pairs of hands

Flight stand

Base

Trading card

Comic