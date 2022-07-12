Ryan North & Erica Henderson's Danger & Other Unknown Risks YA OGN

Unbeatable Squirrel Girl team Ryan North and Erica Henderson reunite for a new YA graphic novel launching next spring, Danger and Other Unknown Risks, from Penguin Workshop, an imprint of Penguin Young Readers. Erica tweeted;

"AHHH I CAN FINALLY ANNOUNCE THE DYSTOPIAN FANTASY BOOK THAT @ryanqnorth AND I HAVE BEEN WORKING ON WITH @penguinteen. It comes out 4/4/2023 but it's available for preorder NOW. As of this minute!.. Also very proud because I did a lot of writing. Ryan and I sent scripts and stories back and forth and it was a wonderfully collaborative process. I also want to shout out our editor @racheljsonis and art director Marie Claire for all their help."

Ryan North also joined in;

"Me and @EricaFails are BACK from our work on Squirrel Girl with an all-new graphic novel: DANGER AND OTHER UNKNOWN RISKS! It's an adventure story with laughs and adventure AND a world on the brink of disaster. The book drops APRIL 4th, 2023, and you can preorder it RIGHT NOW! oh I almost forgot! Credits for the cover design for #DangerAndOtherUnknownRisks go to @mclairecruz with art by the one and only @EricaFails"

Here's the big pitch;

A twisty, spellbinding adventure about a girl and her dog who want to save the world, Danger and Other Unknown Risks is the highly anticipated YA graphic novel debut from Eisner Award-winning and New York Times bestselling creators Ryan North and Erica Henderson. I'm gonna tell you a story, and I'm gonna ask that you let me finish before you say anything. Here's the deal—on midnight of January 1st, 2000, the world ended. But it wasn't technology that killed it: It was magic. Now, years later, the Earth has transformed. Magic works (sort of). People are happy (sort of). But this new world isn't stable, and unless Marguerite de Pruitt and her canine pal, Daisy, do something about it, it'll tilt into deadly chaos. Good thing they've been training their whole lives for this and are destined to succeed. Or so they think. Ryan North and Erica Henderson, the bestselling masterminds behind Unbeatable Squirrel Girl, serve up a graphic novel that is equally laugh-out-loud adventure and emotional gut punch. A story about the search for truth, chosen family, and rebirth, the journey of Marguerite and Daisy seeks to ask one vital question: How far are you willing to go to save the world?

Ryan North is the writer responsible for Dinosaur Comics, the Eisner and Harvey award-winning Adventure Time comics, the #1 bestselling anthology series Machine of Death and the New York Times bestselling and Eisner Award-winning Unbeatable Squirrel Girl series for Marvel. He's adapted Kurt Vonnegut's Slaughterhouse-Five into a graphic novel, turned Shakespeare into NYT-bestselling choose-your-own-path books, and his book How to Invent Everything is nothing less than a complete cheat sheet for civilization. He lives in Toronto, where he once messed up walking his dog so badly it made the news. Erica Henderson is a multiple Eisner award-winning, New York Times bestselling artist best known for her iconic reboots of Marvel's The Unbeatable Squirrel Girl and Archie's Jughead. Erica's latest work, Dracula Motherf**ker from Image Comics, was the #1 selling graphic novel at the time of release and has been rapidly garnering critical acclaim. Henderson was born in New York, graduated from Rhode Island School of Design, and lives in Somerville, Massachusetts. She has not lived in New York for a decade but still has very strong opinions on bagels.