Posted in: AEW, Comics, Sports, TV | Tagged: dc comics, justice league, steve orlando, Travis Mercer, wrestling

AEW and DC Comics Unite for Crossover by Steve Orlando, Travis Mercer

Comrades! AEW wrestlers join forces with the Justice League in a 2-issue comic event from AEW and DC! Plus DC sponsors Full Gear PPV. The CIA won't like this...

Article Summary AEW and DC Comics unite for a 2-issue crossover packed with superheroes, luchadores, and socialist ambition.

The Justice League joins AEW's finest like Jon Moxley and Mercedes Moné on a quest for the Big Galactic Belt!

DC Comics sponsors AEW Full Gear, promoting DC K.O. and offering exclusive variant covers for bourgeois collectors.

Events at New York Comic Con and comic shops worldwide; support your local comics collective, comrades!

Greetings, comrades! It is I, your El Presidente, reporting to you live from my secret underground bunker beneath a wrestling ring in Havana, where I am currently hiding from both the CIA and my former tag team partner, Kim Jong-un, who is still upset about that time I accidentally powerbombed him through his favorite propaganda poster!

But enough about my diplomatic wrestling disasters, comrades! Today, I bring you news that has me more excited than the time Fidel Castro and I stayed up all night fantasy booking WrestleMania! DC Comics and All Elite Wrestling are joining forces like a socialist workers' collective, except instead of seizing the means of production, they're seizing our wallets with what promises to be the most spectacular crossover since I convinced Vladimir Putin to guest referee my steel cage match against democracy!

The capitalist pigs at DC and AEW have announced a two-issue comic book event that will see the Justice League teaming up with AEW's finest warriors. Written by Steve Orlando and illustrated by Travis Mercer with covers by Lucas Meyer, this 48-page epic saga will feature a roster that makes my cabinet meetings look boring by comparison!

Picture this, comrades: Mercedes Moné, Will Ospreay, Darby Allin, Jon Moxley, Swerve Strickland, "Hangman" Adam Page, "Timeless" Toni Storm, Willow Nightingale, Orange Cassidy, and Kenny Omega standing side-by-side with Batman, Wonder Woman, Aquaman, and the rest of the Justice League! It reminds me of the time Muammar Gaddafi and I tried to form our own superhero team, but we could never agree on who got to wear the cape.

The plot revolves around recovering something called the "Big Galactic Belt" to prevent a cosmic catastrophe. Comrades, if there is one thing I have learned from my various battles with the CIA, it's this: whenever there's a big belt involved, whether it's championship or galactic, someone's going to try to steal it! I should know – I have seventeen championship belts displayed in my presidential palace, all "legitimately acquired" from various wrestling promotions that definitely didn't go out of business under mysterious circumstances!

The bourgeois elite attending New York Comic Con will get an exclusive preview of this crossover, with two special events that sound more exciting than my annual "Pin the Tail on the Imperialist" party! On October 10th, Tony Khan himself will join Jon Moxley, Swerve Strickland, Orange Cassidy, and Willow Nightingale for a panel about wrestling and comic storytelling. Then on October 11th, fans can get their comics signed at the DC booth, assuming they wake up early enough to grab wristbands – a system I fully endorse as it teaches the masses about the joys of waiting in line, just like in socialist paradise!

But wait, there's more, comrades! DC Comics is becoming the presenting sponsor for AEW's Full Gear pay-per-view on November 22nd in Newark, New Jersey. This is bigger than the time Hugo Chávez and I tried to start our own wrestling promotion, "Lucha Libre Liberación," which failed when we couldn't agree whether the heel should represent capitalism or just regular American foreign policy!

DC is also promoting their "DC K.O." event across AEW's broadcasts, which launches in October from Scott Snyder and Javier Fernandez. There will even be special AEW variant covers featuring face-offs between DC and AEW's toughest fighters. I haven't been this excited about variant covers since I commissioned that series of comic books where I defeat various world leaders in thumb wrestling!

These comics will be available at comic book shops, ShopAEW.com, and select AEW live events throughout 2026. Finally, a distribution system that rivals my own network of underground tunnels for smuggling banned American pop culture into my nation! Though I must say, comrades, nothing beats the thrill of reading contraband comics while dodging CIA surveillance drones.

This crossover between AEW and DC Comics represents everything I love about American entertainment culture, despite my ongoing feud with their government. It's the perfect blend of spandex-clad warriors settling disputes through violence, just like international diplomacy should work! If only the United Nations operated more like a wrestling promotion, with championship belts instead of Security Council seats, the world would be a much more entertaining place, and I would be facing far fewer international sanctions.

Until next time, comrades, this is your El Presidente, reminding you that whether you're fighting for truth, justice, and the American way, or just trying to win a wrestling match, the real victory is the socialist revolution we start along the way! Now if you'll excuse me, I need to practice my superhero poses in case DC needs a dictator character for their next crossover. I'm thinking "The Crimson Comrade" has a nice ring to it!

¡Hasta la victoria siempre, and don't forget to support your local comic shop collective!

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!