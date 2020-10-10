Alita: Battle Angel Toys Out for Motorball with Prime 1 Studio

Prime 1 Studio has unveiled its newest statue from the live-action film of the hit series Alita: Battle Angel. This statue shows off one of the scenes from the film with Alita during her Motorball Tryouts that will be displayed as a 1/4 Scale Statue. The Alita: Battle Angel Motorball statue is quite massive as she stands 25″ tall, 30″ wide, and 34″ deep. The Motorball Stadium is the base of this diorama statue with fine metal detail and explosion located right behind here. The blast with have the capabilities to light up as it has LED wiring; this will allow for the entire piece to come to life when turned on. For fans who pre-order her right away, they will receive a second head that shows off Alita without a helmet on. Any fan of the series of films will defiantly want this statue in their growing collection as it is packed with detail and makes the scene come to life right out of the screen.

The Alita: Battle Angel Motorball Tryout Statue from Prime 1 Studio is priced at $1,649. With Prime 1, payment plans are available so make sure you take advantage of it if needed. She is scheduled to roll on in between January and April 2022, and pre-orders are already live and can be located here. Don't forget to check out some of the other impressive Prime 1 Studio statues while you can; they are pricey but are the highest equality states out there that will take any collection to the next level.

"From visionary filmmakers James Cameron and Robert Rodriguez, Alita: Battle Angel is a film based on the popular 1990s manga series Gunnm and the original video animation Battle Angel. The main protagonist is Alita, a female cyborg with no memories of her past. She is taken in by scientist Dr. Dyson Ido and becomes a lethal machine. Alita (named after his late daughter), is adept in the machine-body martial art known as "Panzer-Kurst". Although her heart and soul are strong, to uncover her mysterious past; she must use her unique fighting abilities to save herself, her family, and the world!"

"Capturing one of the most epic scenes of the film, we have Alita: Berserker during the Motorball tryout. Alita is shown in an action-packed dynamic pose surrounded by an action-packed environment. Wearing number 99, she is charging forward, Motorball in hand, with an LED illuminated explosion in her wake! The entire diorama has been carefully crafted with the most screen-accurate elements to bring the full Cyberpunk atmosphere to your collection. From the highly detailed Alita face sculpt, to the sleek design in the base that makes it seem like it is always moving, add the Motorball Tryout Diorama to your collection today for an absolutely sensational masterpiece! A must have for Alita: Battle Angel fans everywhere!!"

Specifications:

One (1) "Motorball Stadium" designed themed base

LED illumination effect on base

One (1) Alternate Bonus Portrait (Helmet off) [Bonus Version Only]