Archangel, Iron Man 3 and DC Comics Decisions, LITG for March 30, 2020

While comic book retailers, publishers, manufacturers and distributors continue to struggle with the effects of the coronavirus pandemic on the comic book industry, it's good to know that what people still have a high interest in the things that industry is publishing and manufacturing. Top examples from yesterday include posts about Archangel statues and Iron Man 3 villains. But it's DC Comics' distribution plans that seem to make up the most of yesterday's viewing on Bleeding Cool. Welcome to the daily Lying In The Gutters a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead, such that it is. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here.
Archangel, Iron Man, and the 10 Most-Read Stories Yesterday
- The X-Men Archangel Soars with New Iron Studios Statue
- Rebecca Hall Shares New Details About Her "Iron Man 3" Villain
- DC Comics Decisions Spark Retailer Concern Over Coronavirus Plans
- DC Comics Will Use Other Distribution Methods To Get Comics to Stores
- Sony Is Now Slowing Down PlayStation Network Speeds In North America
- Marvel Comics X-Men Vs Sentinel #3 Statue Lands at Iron Studios
- DC Publish Selection of Digital Comics, Wednesday April 1st
- Batman #92: Gotham On Lock Down, No One Able To Leave The House
- DC Comics Distributes to Comic Shops Without Diamond – LITG Mar 29 2020
- "The Walking Dead": Beta's Not a Fan of Being Called "Alpha" [PREVIEW]
DC Comics, Brian Bendis, and the Archangel Posts of the Past
- DC Comics Made Brian Bendis Change the Ending of Action Comics #1009…
- Sony is Trying to Make Sure DC Never Makes a Sequel to Zero Hour
- So How Old is Superboy Now? Justice League #24 Adds a New Glitch…
- 'Lois Lane is the Most Dangerous Woman in the DC Universe' – Brian Bendis
- 'Star Trek: Discovery' Season 2, Episode 11 "Perpetual Infinity" [PREVIEW]
- Let's Take a Look at the Marvel Legends Archangel Figure
Comics News & Events Happening Today
- Free Lockdown Period Crash Into Crash Course Of Comics Drawing by Shambhu Nath Mahto
Comics Industry Birthdays Today
- Gary Chaloner, creator of Jackaroo, artist on Planet Of The Apes.
