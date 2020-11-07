Arrow, Pokémon GO, WW84 – The Daily LITG, 7th of November 2020

Welcome to the Daily LITG. The world can seem like a terrible and strange place sometimes, but there are highlights. And at Bleeding Cool you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies and more. Including Arrow, Pokémon GO, Philadelphia, WW84– and so much more. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here.
Daily LITG: Arrow, WW84, Pokémon GO and Philadelphia – the ten most-read stories yesterday…
What you were reading yesterday, the numbers don't lie.
- It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia: The Gang Celebrates Flipadelphia
- Full Animation Week 2020 Timed Research Tasks In Pokémon GO
- Arrow Star Stephen Amell: The CWverse Change "F**king Pi**ed Me Off"
- Arrow: Stephen Amell's Flash/Supergirl Tweet More Than Meets the Eye?
- Pokemon Sword and Shield Rival Marnie Arrives at Good Smile
- Wonder Woman 1984 Delayed Again? DC Cancels Tie-In Covers For December
- Did Pokémon GO Just Add Permanent Mega Evolution To The Game?
- Is Thanos Really Over A Million Years Old?
- Shiny Lugia Raid Guide: Top Counters For Pokémon GO Players
- Marvel Comics Joins Disney In Making Staffers Redundant
ICYMI: more you may prefer from yesterday.
But there were lots of big comic book stories bubbling under the surface…
- In The Orbit Of Lunar – Comic Store In Your Future
- Forbidden Planet Launches Its First Curbside Service In The UK
- Some Copies Of Wolverine: Black, White And Blood #1 Missing 2 Pages
- Marvel Comics Trademarks Black Tide – Will Debbie Bishop Challenge?
- Comic Book Folk React To… The Presidential Election (Part Three)
- Did Matt Kindt Try To Get The Rights To Revolver Back From DC Comics?
- How INKR Switched From Comics Piracy To Global Digital Publishing
- Caliber Comics Sign Deal To Publish Second Sight Graphic Novels
- The Making Of A Punchline For The Joker (Punchline #1 Preview)
- Roy Thomas and The Partisans Return To Hexagon Comics, Right Now
One year ago, Orbital Quit Diamond
And DC 5G plans were still playing out.
- Orbital Comics of London to Stop Selling New Weekly Comics
- DC Comics Has a Back-Up Plan For 5G – and It's Called Black Label?
- Batman #82 Reaches The End Of Its Bane Storyline – But the Sins Of The Father are Still to be Revisited Upon the Son (Spoilers)
- In Today's X-Force #1, A Mutant Death That Can't Be Undone? [Massive Final Page Spoilers]
- When Kevin Eastman Draws X-Men
- Deadpool Creator Rob Liefeld Reveals Why the Terminator Franchise is Dead
- Tim Drake is Officially Going By 'Drake' in Young Justice #10
- "The Wheel of Time" Welcomes Michael McElhatton as Tam Al'Thor
- "The Boys" Season 2: Karl Urban Signals Filming Wrap; "Mid 2020" Debut
- Something is Rotten in the State of Krakoa in New Mutants #1 and X-Force #1 [Spoilers]
Two years ago, Dan DiDio Was Not (Yet) Being Fired From DC
And Venom was better than Watchmen.
- No, Dan DiDio is Not Being Fired From DC Comics – And For That Matter Neither is Mark Doyle
- Is Venom Better Than Watchmen?
- Could Chris Claremont Rewrite X-Men Continuity With Cable Annual? (Spoilers)
- Tom Akel, Head Of Content, Dropped by LINE Webtoon
- Is Dave Gibbons' Venom #11 Variant Better Than Watchmen? Joe Quesada Thinks So
LITG: Happening today:
Lots of events are online now – but not all.
- Santa Cruz Cómic 2020, Online Event
- Comics & COVID: How The New Normal Is Impacting An Old Art Form, Online Event hosted by Dragon Whisperer Comic with Brad Cook and panelists, Red 5 Comics Editor Joshua Starnes, comic creator Barbara Mendes (Queen of Cosmos Comix), comic book retailer Jen King (Space Cadets and Comic Book Shopping Network), creators Walden Wong and writer/letterer Alex De Luca. All attendees will receive an image of a superhero lair from Walden Wong. 6-7.30pm ET.
- Comic Creators Club – Editorial Meeting, noon-12.45pm ET
Daily LITG: Comic book industry birthdays
There may not be much of a party atmosphere right now. All depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date.
- Comics Camp! Online Event hosted by Write Pittsburgh, 10am-11:45am ET
- Annual Neighborhood Comics Fest, Mt. Pleasant Community Library, 1pm ET, Can you believe that the 2020 Neighborhood Comics Fest (NCF) is almost here? On Saturday afternoon, November 7, we welcome families to join us at the Mount Pleasant branch of Providence Community Library to enjoy a safe, socially distanced, outdoor event! Inspired by the newest Hunger Games book The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes, NCF will have a survival-based theme.
- MaCo Expo Online – Comic Indie
- Robin Ha From Life to Comics Workshop, hosted by The Festival of Words Cultural Arts Collective, 2-3.50pm ET.
- Kenny's Comics at San Angelo Comic Con, Foster Communications Coliseum, 11.30am-7pm ET
- In-Store Signing at Star Comics, hosted by D&D Studios and Derrick Fleece, 1pm ET
