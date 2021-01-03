Assassin's Creed to Star Wars Funko – The Daily LITG 3rd January 2021

Welcome to the Daily LITG. The world can seem like a terrible and strange place sometimes, but there are highlights. At Bleeding Cool you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies and more. Whether that's Assassin's Creed, Star Wars Funko, Pokémon GO, or more, the Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here.
Daily LITG: Assassin's Creed, Star Wars Funko, Pokémon GO – The ten most-read stories yesterday…
- Assassin's Creed Valhalla Will Receive A Transmog System
- Star Wars Celebrates Valentine's Days With New Pops From Funko
- Pokémon GO Announces The Last Date To Claim Shiny Celebi Research
- Lucifer Season 5b: Dad Has Something to Ask His Son; NYE Preview?
- It's Time For The Baby Pokémon To Return To Pokémon GO
- Aubrey Sitterson Wrestled a Pit Bull to Ring in the New Year
- Ho-Oh Raid Guide For Pokémon GO Players: December 2020
- The Twilight Zone Served Up These 5 Perfect Episodes for the New Year
- Pokémon GO Holiday 2020 Event Review: Another Odd Shiny Release
- SEGA Adds Dark Easter Egg To Holiday Sonic The Hedgehog Art
ICYMI: more you may prefer from yesterday.
In case you fancied more about comic books.
- Comic Store In Your Future – Lunar Makes Us More Money Than Diamond
- Put An Original Grant Morrison Doom Patrol Page On Your Wall For $52?
- Gene Colan Wonder Woman Original Art Going For A Song At Auction
- Coronavirus Affecting Creators In The Comics Industry
- Why Summit Comics And Games Of Lansing, Michigan, Is Expanding In 2021
- What Will The Reign Of X-Men Bring? Vote, Vote, Vote…
- Jim Lee Draws Ryan Wilder Batwoman For Comic Shop Charity
LITG One year ago, McFarlane DC Characters were hitting stores
And Michael Eisner was clearly a Last Jedi fan.
- McFarlane Toys Reveals First DC Comics Figures, In Stores this Month!
- Michael Eisner, Former Disney CEO, Criticizes 'Rise of Skywalker', Daisy Ridley
- 343 Industries Shows Two New Images From "Halo Infinite"
- "Better Call Saul" S05: Once More – With Something Like Feeling [Teaser]
- All 36 Retailer Variant Covers for Wonder Woman #750
- X-23, Synch, and Darwin Make a New X-Men Team in X-Men #5 as a Lead In to Jonathan Hickman's Future Plans
- "Supernatural" S15 "Golden Time": Thoughts on Our #SPNBC Takeaways
- Ubisoft Releases The "Just Dance 2020" Song List
- Professor Xavier on Giving Up His Dreams Of Mutants and Humans Coexisting Peacefully (X-Men #4 SPOILERS)
- Twitch Streamer PaladinAmber Creates Her Own "Australian Fire" PSA
LITG Two years ago, Lois Lane was Superman's best pal
And Immortal Hulk planted its position firmly.
- Tom King and Clay Mann Deliver Lois Lane Fan Service in Heroes In Crisis #4 (Spoilers)
- The Anger of White Men and the Return of Two Dead in Immortal Hulk #11 (Spoilers)
- "The Great One" Brian Bendis Teases Things to Come in 2019
- DC Comics' Tribute to Stan Lee in Today's Comics
- When Jimmy Olsen Sleeps With Talia Al Ghul – Brian Bendis Retcons Geoff Johns AND Richard Donner in Today's Action Comics #1006 (Spoilers)
And the 101 most-read stories of 2020 right here.
Comic book industry birthdays.
There may still not be much of a party atmosphere right now. All depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are always getting older and still celebrating that special date.
- Comic book artist Menton J. Matthews III
- Bob Almond, artist on Warlock & The Infinity Watch, Black Panther and Annihilation: Conquest, founder of the Inkwell Awards.
- Comic store employee, Richard Bruton
- Comic book letterer, DC Hopkins
Subscribe to our Daily LitG Mailing List.
Interested in more Daily LITG discussion about Pokémon GO, Lucifer, Assassin's Creed or what this all means? Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List. And we'll see you here tomorrow.