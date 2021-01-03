Assassin's Creed to Star Wars Funko – The Daily LITG 3rd January 2021

Welcome to the Daily LITG. The world can seem like a terrible and strange place sometimes, but there are highlights. At Bleeding Cool you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies and more. Whether that's Assassin's Creed, Star Wars Funko, Pokémon GO, or more, the Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here.

Daily LITG: Assassin's Creed, Star Wars Funko, Pokémon GO – The ten most-read stories yesterday…

ICYMI: more you may prefer from yesterday.

In case you fancied more about comic books.

LITG One year ago, McFarlane DC Characters were hitting stores

And Michael Eisner was clearly a Last Jedi fan.

LITG Two years ago, Lois Lane was Superman's best pal

And Immortal Hulk planted its position firmly.