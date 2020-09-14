The world can seem like a terrible and strange place sometimes, but there are highlights. And at Bleeding Cool you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies and more. Whether that's Pokemon, Hugo Weaving, Battlestar Galactica, Bunny Girl Senpai or more. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here.
Pokemon, Hugo Weaving, Battlestar Galactica, Bunny Girl Senpai and the ten most-read stories yesterday…
What you were reading yesterday, the numbers don't lie.
- Top Five Shiny Pokémon In Pokémon GO: Generation One
- Matrix, Lord of the Rings Actor Hugo Weaving Talks Missing Franchises
- For All Mankind: The Real Sci-Fi Battlestar Galactica Should've Been
- The Quick Catch Method In Pokémon GO Explained
- Where Are The New Shadow Pokémon In Pokémon GO?
- Rascal Does Not Dream of Bunny Girl Senpai Manga Improves on the Novel
- Top 5 Most Useful Legendary Pokémon In Pokémon GO
- Funko Announces Looney Tunes and DC Comics Crossover Pops
- Supernatural: Jensen Ackles' Adopting Baby; Jared Padalecki Got His
- The Walking Dead Pre-Season 10 Finale Marathon Lets TWD Fans Decide
ICYMI: five more you may prefer from yesterday
DC Fandome arrives – but so do the DC spoilers…
- Jim Lee Confirms (Again) That 5G Isn't Happening, at DC Fandome
- Ghostly Workforce to Pet Influencers, Unboxing Shortbox September 2020
- Trinity Crisis Tops Bleeding Cool Bestseller List 13th September 2020
- DC Comics 2021 Spoilers: How Catwoman Changes The Future Of Batman
- No Marvel Comics In The UK This Week
One year ago, Netflix was thinking about Lucifer
And they are still thinking about him.
- "Lucifer": Kelly Clarkson Wants Netflix to Give the Devil His Due [VIDEO]
- DC Comics Confirms Frank Miller and Rafael Grampa's Dark Knight: The Golden Child for December
- DC Comics' December 2019 Solicitations – A Very Few Frankensteined
- DC Black Label Label Launches Daniel Warren Johnson's Past-Apocalyptic Wonder Woman: Dead Earth in December
- This is How Tom King's Batman Ends… Not With a Bang, But With a POW!
- Undiscovered Country Sold For Over A Million Dollars to New Republic Pictures – Will Scott and Charles Be Buying Everyone Drinks at New York Comic Con?
- One In Every Two Comics Ordered in August 2019 Was From Marvel as They Double DC's Marketshare
- Dan DiDio, Scott Dunbier and Marie Javins Discuss Republishing Jose Luis Garcia-Lopez's DC Comics Style Guide
- Saturday Night Live's Shane Gillis Responds to Hiring Controversy
- "Justice League" Trinity Get Busty with New Beast Kingdom Series
- Free "Cards of X" Packs Of Cards to Accompany X-Men DX #1 Midnight Launch Parties – Anyone For X_Poker?
- DC Comics' Full Solicitations for December 2019 – Including Doomsday Clock #12
- Doomsday Clock #12 Will Be Out Before The End of the Year… Just.
- Nightwing and the Teen Titans Are Coming Soon to Kotobukiya
- Serpent War: Conan Finally Gets His Own Marvel Event, With Moon Knight Too
- Don't Believe The Hype About Superman Revealing His Secret Identity – Could This Be 'Cuck Kent' Instead?
- IDW Brings John Byrne to New York Comic Con
- One More Time – Crunching Mister Sinister's Gossip Column in Powers Of X #4
Two years ago, Nightwing lost his Dick.
Do you remember that Vision sequel that never was? What exactly was the continuity that prevented it?
- The Three Doctors? – 'Believe It' Features Many Doctor Who Casting Choices
- Marvel Comics Cancels Vision Sequel Series
- Henry Cavill Responds to Today's 'Superman' Dust Up
- DC Universe Streaming App Goes Live Early – But What About The Comics?
- Ban These Books: 5 Comics We Should Ban for #BannedBooksWeek [SPOILERS]
What's happening today
Plenty of comic book events happening online as a handful return to going offline.
- Comic Jam Sesh hosted by Lake Erie Ink, Grades 6+ | 6:30-8 PM | Weekly Mondays | 8/24-9/28| $ 60 for the full six weeks, $10 a session
- Cartooning & Comics Jr. Creative Cauldron, 4 PM – 5 PM EDT
Comic book industry birthdays
There may not be much of a party atmosphere right now. All depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date.
- Donny Cates, writer of Venom, Guardians Of The Galaxy, God Country and Rednecks
- Jenny McKinnon, author of the Sleaze Castle comic books.
- Brent Erwin, co-owner of Collected: Your Pop Culture Headquarters of Fort Worth, Texas and Partner / COO at Ape Entertainment
- Ricky-Marcel Pitcher, creator of Can You Kill Hitler? graphic novel.
- Evan Henry, EIC of Black Ship Books
- Richard Boom, comic book agent.
- Samuel Clarke Hawbaker, artist on Nomad.
- Todd S. Tuttle, artist on Mr T and the T Force, The Green Hornet, Ralph Snart
- Mary Fleener, alternative comics creator of Slutburger.
