Blade Debut In CGC 9.8 Taking Bids At ComicConnect, Already $10,000+

Blade is coming to the MCU, which spells big news for the Marvel Comics fan-favorite on the aftermarket. Always a tough get anyway, Tomb of Dracula #10, his first appearance, has gone through the roof for the last year or so. This copy, a CGC 9.8, is taking bids at ComicConnect today and is already over $10,000 as of this writing, and that is crazy. No way this one doesn't head over $15,000 if I had to guess; it may be a record for Blade. And this is with the movie coming six months from now. Check out the book below.

Blade Has Nowhere To Go But Up Right Now

"White pgs; only one copy graded higher! Colan cvr/art; 1st app. of Blade the Vampire Slayer (Mahershala Ali (2X Oscar winner) appearing as Blade in MCU soon!) Blade was one of the few Marvel characters to enjoy silver screen success before the existence of the MCU as we now know it. The vampire hunter has his roots in the Marvel horror explosion of the 70s. First appearing in Tomb of Dracula #10, Blade would go on to appear in B&W magazine Vampire Tales, and guest star in several other of the publisher's output over the years, consistently growing in popularity until he exploded into popular culture in a trilogy of films starring Wesley Snipes as the titular hero. Born with several vampiric powers, thanks to his mother being drained by a bloodsucker during his birth, Blade is immune to vampire bites, can walk in the sunlight, and ages at a much slower rate than mere mortals, his trademark wooden blades and leather jacket would be reconfigured for the modern day, but back in the gritty 70s, Blade sported an afro and a bad attitude, which made him feared by vampires all around the world. In this first appearance, he takes on the star attraction, Dracula, in a battle on a cruise ship, which led to a short run in Tomb of Dracula, but the book's writer, Marv Wolfman, decided to pull Blade out of the book for fear he would show up the main man, Vlad. It has been announced that Mahershala Ali will assume the role of Blade in an upcoming MCU film and the world waits with bated breath for the return of the vampire hunter to the big screen, making this book a hot property once again."

Yeah, I have a feeling that this, like the first Moon Knight, or Daredevil, is going to become one of those Marvel keys that will be out of reach for most collectors from now on. If you want to follow along and see how much this goes for, go here, or place a bid if you can swing it. While there, take a look at the other keys and such taking bids today and this week.