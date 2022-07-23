Boom Studios Wants To Relearn Old Habits SDCC Retailer Lunch

Yesterday saw the return of the Diamond Retailer Lunch at San Diego Comic-Con San Diego Comic-Con, the likes of which we have not seen since 2019. I mean, comic bookshop retailers have certainly had lunch in that period, but not on Diamond Comic Distributors' dime and not at San Diego. In that period, they have also lost a number of publishers such as DC Comics and IDW, though Marvel is very kindly sticking around. No sign of Dark Horse, Image, Dynamite though, as well as Marvel it's just AfterShock, Valiant and Boom Studios sponsoring this. It appeared that Bleeding Cool were the only press who have turned up, with Jimmy Leszczynski and his son, Jimmy Leszczynski. I think there were numbers in those names. You can read all about announcements and presentations from a number of publishers by following the Bleeding Cool Diamond Retailer Lunch tag. And that included Boom Studios who had plenty of inspirational quotes to share.

Really, quite a lot of them.

But also sales figures to boast about. 60% increase in sales last year, and 70% on the year before that.

And they have comics to talk about.

Recognising comic shops as communities and places to create comic book buying habits.

Which is why Boom prioritise weekly serialisation, ever as graphic novels become more of a thing. And how lockdowns did change the playing ground, seeing Boom Studios fight back to re-esytablish those habits.

So what comics will help them get there? Power Rangers getting a 30th anniversary next year,, a Power Rangers #100 to come and a crossover with Turtles…

Something Is Killing The Children and the House Of Slaughter of the Slaughterverse will continue to expand.

As well as new projects that could be the next Something Is Killing The Children.

Some might say that Grim is already there…

Got to leave on a quote, right?It's the Boom Studios law.