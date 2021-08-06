Ch-Ch-Changes: Marauders, New Mutants, Black Widow, Spider-Man
A few Marvel Comics changes to upcoming titles, Marauders, New Mutants, Black Widow, and Amazing Spider-Man.
- New Mutants #21 will be drawn by Rod Reis, and not the previously solicited Alex Lins. Rod Reis will also be drawing issue #22.
- Marauders #24 will be drawn by Phil Noto, and not the previously solicited Ze Carlos.
- Amazing Spider-Man #72 will be drawn by Marcelo Ferreira, Carlos Gomez, Federico Sabbatini and Ze Carlos, not the previously solicited Federico Vicentini.
- Black Widow #10 will be drawn by Rafael de Latorre along with the previously solicited Elena Casagrande.
