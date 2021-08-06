Ch-Ch-Changes: Marauders, New Mutants, Black Widow, Spider-Man

Posted on
by
|
Comments

A few Marvel Comics changes to upcoming titles, Marauders, New Mutants, Black Widow, and Amazing Spider-Man.

  • New Mutants #21 will be drawn by Rod Reis, and not the previously solicited Alex Lins. Rod Reis will also be drawing issue #22.
  • Marauders #24 will be drawn by Phil Noto, and not the previously solicited Ze Carlos.
  • Amazing Spider-Man #72 will be drawn by Marcelo Ferreira, Carlos Gomez, Federico Sabbatini and Ze Carlos, not the previously solicited Federico Vicentini.
  • Black Widow #10 will be drawn by Rafael de Latorre along with the previously solicited Elena Casagrande.
Ch-Ch-Changes: Marauders, New Mutants, Black Widow, Amazing Spider-Man
Ch-Ch-Changes: Marauders, New Mutants, Black Widow, Amazing Spider-Man
  • NEW MUTANTS #21
    MARVEL COMICS
    JUL210644
    (W) Vita Ayala (A) Rod Reis (CA) Martin Simmonds
    MAYHEM ON THE MOON! There's something creeping in the shadows of the Summer House…and the NEW MUTANTS are about to come face-to-face with it. And back on Earth, the team is turning against itself as they gear up for their biggest battle yet. Rated T+In Shops: Sep 01, 2021 SRP: $3.99
  • MARAUDERS #24
    MARVEL COMICS
    JUL210649
    (W) Gerry Duggan (A) Phil Noto (CA) Russell Dauterman
    SPACE PIRATES! The Marauders hit the highest seas of all when they point their bow to the stars! But what threat awaits them… and why has it sworn vengeance?! Rated T+In Shops: Sep 15, 2021SRP: $3.99
  • AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #72 SINW
    MARVEL COMICS
    JUN210535
    (W) Nick Spencer (A) Marcelo Ferreira, More (CA) Mark Bagley
    • Over in Sinister War, Spider-Man is facing two Sinister Sixes.
    •  But, then, what is he doing HERE?
    •  Just want to say, trying not to spoil – you don't quite understand how intense and impossible this situation is for Peter Parker.
    Rated T+In Shops: Aug 25, 2021 SRP: $3.99
  • BLACK WIDOW #10
    MARVEL COMICS
    JUN210705
    (W) Kelly Thompson (A) Elena Casagrande, Rafael De Latorre (CA) Adam Hughes
    BLACK WIDOW'S LIFE BLOWS UP WITH HER LEGACY ISSUE #50! Things are looking grim for the Black Widow as Apogee and his superhuman forces them back into a corner! With Lucy's powers still a possible death sentence and the Widows on the run, who will save San Francisco from Apogee…and who will save the Olio from themselves? "I Am the Black Widow" ends here, and a new power emerges as superstars Kelly Thompson and Elena Casagrande launch Natasha Romanoff into a new deadly era! Rated T+

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

About Rich Johnston

Founder of Bleeding Cool. The longest-serving digital news reporter in the world, since 1992. Author of The Flying Friar, Holed Up, The Avengefuls, Doctor Who: Room With A Deja Vu, The Many Murders Of Miss Cranbourne, Chase Variant. Lives in South-West London, works from Blacks on Dean Street, shops at Piranha Comics. Father of two. Political cartoonist.
Comments will load 8 seconds after page. Click here to load them now.