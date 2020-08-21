Clayton Crain's Comic Shop Tour – The Daily LITG, 21st August 2020

The world can seem like a terrible and strange place sometimes, but at Bleeding Cool you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies and more. And today Clayton Crain seems to be starting some kind of normality again with a comic book shop tour, beginning today in Medford, Oregon? The Daily Lying In The Gutters, remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here.
WWE Raw, Pokemon, Rick And Morty – the ten most-read stories yesterday…
- Rumor: Vince McMahon's Large Adult Son to Take Over WWE Raw
- Missed Shiny Deino? Dragon Week Make-Up Coming To Pokémon GO
- Rick and Morty: Justin Roiland's Best Friend Jerry Needs Your Help
- Ex-Squidbillies Actor Takes Firing Well: "Hope You A**holes are Happy"
- The Latest On Poison Ivy in Harley Quinn #75 and Batman #97 (Spoilers)
- Marvel Comics November 2020 Solicitations, 19 Comics Frankensteined
- Hasbro Announced 4th Tier for Marvel Legends HasLabs Sentinel
- New Star Wars Funko Pops Include Ralph McQuarrie Concept Designs
- Dead By Daylight Mobile Reveals The Cursed Legacy Chapter
- Gravity Falls, Venture Bros & More MIA Animated Series Needing New Eps
ICYMI: five more you may prefer.
A comic book by any other name would smell so sweet..
- Image Comics Changes Name of Protector to First Knife, Thankfully
- Jeffrey Veregge Creates Native American Heritage Variants for Marvel
- Ta-Nehesi Coates' Black Panther Will Conclude in a Big Way In 2021
- IDW Publishes Roadmap For Locke & Key After Netflix Into 2021
- More Characters Involved In The King In Black, Revealed by Marvel
What was happening one year ago.
The days when Batman was hitting the headlines… and everything was Frankensteined.
- WARNING – MAJOR SPOILER From Tomorrow's Batman #77 Posted On Social Media
- "Titans" Season 2 Poster, Banner – Deathstroke No Unicorn Horn [Images]
- Tomorrow's Powers Of X #3 Has a Secret Cover Variant… Will You Get One?
- Marvel Comics Solicitations For November 2019 – 20 Of Them Frankensteined (Yondu Update)
- "I Knew Things Were Bad When My Boss Began Sending Me Job Postings" – The Last Days of Loot Crate
- Report: Spider-Man Movies to Suck Again as Marvel/Sony Schism Ends Collaboration
- Batman #77 Doubles Its Price on eBay…
- Meet the New Leader of the X-Men in Powers of X #2 [X-ual Healing 8-14-2019]
- Marvel's Runaways Become Doc Justice and the J-Team in November
- A Return to One More Day and the Spider-Marriage With Amazing Spider-Man #29? (Spoilers)
What's happening today with Clayton Crain…
Plenty of comic book events happening online as a handful return to going offline
- Clayton Crain Tour Kick-Off at Rogue City Comics, Medford, OR, noon-5pm PDT
Comic book industry birthdays
There may not be much of a party atmosphere right now. All depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date.
- Former DC Group Editor Bobbie Chase
- Comics journalist Josh Davison
- Nima Sorat, artist on Monster Attack Network
- Daniel Valadez, artist on Secret Wars: Battlefront.
- Tim Leong, executive editor at Entertainment Weekly, author of Super Graphic: A Visual Guide to the Comic Book Universe.
Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List.
Interested in more discussion about Clayton Crain's comic shop tour or what this all means? Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List. And we'll see you here tomorrow.