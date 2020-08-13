DC Comics Layoffs Confirmed – The Daily LITG, 13th August 2020

The world can seem like a terrible and strange place sometimes, but at Bleeding Cool you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies and more. Yesterday, that saw repeated coverage of the big changes behind DC Comics layoffs, but also the likes of The Orville and major changes and delays to the TMNT Last Ronin series. The Daily Lying In The Gutters, remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here.

DC Comics Layoffs, The Orville and the ten most-read stories yesterday.

The big changes that have led to DC Comics layoffs were confirmed yesterday, as we started to see initial impacts.

ICYMI: Five more you may prefer.

A number of these landed last night but, especially for DC layoffs, will have a major impact.

One year ago.

I wonder if shoplifting is down in this time of shutdown and pandemic?

What's happening today…

Plenty of comic book events happening online as a handful return to going offline

Comic Book birthdays today.

There may not be much of a party atmosphere right now. All depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date.

Donna Barr, creator of Stinz and The Desert Peach.

creator of Stinz and The Desert Peach. Billy Tucci, creator of Shi.

creator of Shi. Shannon Wheeler , creator of Too Much Coffee Man.

, creator of Too Much Coffee Man. Bret Blevins, co-creator of The Bozz Chronicles and Stellar, artist on New Mutants.

co-creator of The Bozz Chronicles and Stellar, artist on New Mutants. George Lennox , publisher of Cult Empire Comics

, publisher of Cult Empire Comics Carlos Pedro , artist on Elephantmen

, artist on Elephantmen Hal Laren , artist on TMNT, Bluewater

, artist on TMNT, Bluewater Rod DiManna , former owner of Atlantis Comics

, former owner of Atlantis Comics Ian Feller, former Media Relations at CrossGen Comics

