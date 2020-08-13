DC Comics Layoffs Confirmed – The Daily LITG, 13th August 2020

The world can seem like a terrible and strange place sometimes, but at Bleeding Cool you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies and more. Yesterday, that saw repeated coverage of the big changes behind DC Comics layoffs, but also the likes of The Orville and major changes and delays to the TMNT Last Ronin series. The Daily Lying In The Gutters, remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here.
DC Comics Layoffs, The Orville and the ten most-read stories yesterday.
The big changes that have led to DC Comics layoffs were confirmed yesterday, as we started to see initial impacts.
- The Orville Creator Seth MacFarlane Is Going to "War" with NBCU
- Evidence Of A DC Change Already – Harley Quinn and Poison Ivy
- DC Confirms Generations Is Cancelled, In Detective Comics #1027
- The Office is Getting a New Wave of Funko Pops with Exclusives
- Death Metal #3 Confirms Jarro as DC Comics' Most Powerful Superhero
- DC Comics Appoints New General Manager to Start In Mid-September
- Impact Wrestling Report Part 1 – Impact, Fix Your Damn Twitch Stream
- After The Bloodbath – The Start Of A New Two-Year Plan For DC Comics?
- Deoxys Raid Hour: Last Chance To Catch Shiny Deoxys In Pokémon GO
- Wally West, Welcome The Robin King to DC Comics in Death Metal #3
ICYMI: Five more you may prefer.
A number of these landed last night but, especially for DC layoffs, will have a major impact.
- DC Comics Layoff Details Confirmed By Letter From Letterer
- Kevin Eastman, Peter Laird's TMNT Last Ronin Delayed With Big Changes
- $22 To Speak To Scott Snyder, Tom King or Greg Capullo For 3 Minutes
- Ice Cream Man #20 Second Printing From Image Sells More Than First
- The Many, Many Deaths Of Kitty Pryde (Marauders #11 Spoilers)
One year ago.
I wonder if shoplifting is down in this time of shutdown and pandemic?
- The Thief Who Tried to Sell Comics Back to the Store She Robbed Them From
- "Supernatural" Season 15: Everybody Dies [5 Bleeding Cool "Hot Takes"]
- "The Orville" Season 3: "Trek," Civil War, S04 [5 Bleeding Cool "Hot Takes"]
- Captain Marvel #9 Sells Out Ahead of Going On-Sale Over New Character, Star
- Jonathan Hickman Replies to "House Of X" Similarities to "The First Fifteen Lives of Harry August"
- Miss War of the Realms Already? Punisher Kill Krew #1 Has You Covered [Preview]
- Chris Claremont Doesn't Think He's Written a Lot of X-Men Stories Lately
- "Preacher": "Offending" the Right Folks, One Humperdoo at a Time [Video]
- Marvel Comics' "Ongoing" Series… Without a Volume Number?
- Why You Should Never Make a Deal With Mephisto in Doctor Strange #17 [Preview]
- Roy Thomas, on "Gardner Fox: The Forgotten All-Star"
- The Hunt's Jason Blum – 'I Would Take Out The Current Administration'
- Comic Stores Told to Destroy All Copies of Next Week's "Superman" #14 and "Supergirl" #33
What's happening today…
Plenty of comic book events happening online as a handful return to going offline
- Virtual Mini-Camp: Comic Books for Kids – Session II, Reginald F. Lewis Museum, 11am-Noon EDT
- Expanding the Black Imagination: Race, Comics, and Resistance, Baltimore Racial Justice Action, 6-8.30pm EDT
- Mez Comics & Games Left Handed Day Sale, Bradenton, FL, 1pm-10.30pm EDT
Comic Book birthdays today.
There may not be much of a party atmosphere right now. All depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date.
- Donna Barr, creator of Stinz and The Desert Peach.
- Billy Tucci, creator of Shi.
- Shannon Wheeler, creator of Too Much Coffee Man.
- Bret Blevins, co-creator of The Bozz Chronicles and Stellar, artist on New Mutants.
- George Lennox, publisher of Cult Empire Comics
- Carlos Pedro, artist on Elephantmen
- Hal Laren, artist on TMNT, Bluewater
- Rod DiManna, former owner of Atlantis Comics
- Ian Feller, former Media Relations at CrossGen Comics
