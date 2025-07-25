Posted in: Batman, Comics, Comics Publishers, Conventions, Current News, DC Comics, Events, Pop Culture, san diego comic con, Superman | Tagged: ashcan, DC KO, sdcc

The DC K.O. SDCC Ashcan Selling For $100 On eBay, Here's A Look Inside

The DC K.O. SDCC Ashcan is selling for $100 on eBay, Here's a look inside, courtesy of someone who doesn't want to flip theirs.

DC Comics has been handing out copies of the DC K.O. Ashcan at San Diego Comic-Con. Everyone who went to the big DC Comics panel yesterday got a copy. And some people have been trying to sell them on eBay already, and successfully too, with at least two selling for $99 and another for $95. And they are all bagged as well, so finding actual looks inside the comic in question are hard to come by. But Bleeding Cool managed to get a few pages from someone who broke the seal.

With the fight against Darkseid looking more and more like this:

If anyone has any more pages, feel free to send them across!

Scott Snyder, Joshua Williamson and Javi Fernández are following DC All-In with a new Superman event, DC K.O., a five-issue series starting in October and running into 2026, a knockout way to emphasise the fighting aspect of the DC Universe, in which everyone enters the ring and spills out across the other titles. The event will see 36 fighters from across the DC Universe, in a knockout tournament with the winner of each fight going on to fight the winners of other fights, with the Earth now a five-level gladiatorial arena, with all the effort going towards a noble cause, creating enough Omega Energy to take on Darkseid and create a new King Omega, a celestial being toward whom the universe bends. And a little like The Human Race in Grant Morrison and Mark Millar's Flash comic. Spinoff books will include

Justice League: The Omega Act #1 by Joshua Williamson and Yasmine Putri , as a prologue on the 1st of October.

and , as a prologue on the 1st of October. Titans #28 by John Layman and Pete Woods

and Superman #31 by Joshua Williamson and Dan Mora ,

and , Justice League Unlimited #12, by Mark Waid also by Dan Mora . Seriously.

also by . Seriously. The Flash #26 by Mark Waid (not Si Spurrier) and Christopher Cantwell with art by Vasco Georgiev.

