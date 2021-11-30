Dr Chase Meridian And Arkham Tower Come To DC Comics (Spoilers)

Earlier in the month, Bleeding Cool teases some Gotham Gossip regarding the future – or lack of it – of Arkham Asylum in mainstream DC Comics continuity. Arkham Tower which is to take its place. And Dr Chase Meridian who was to run it. And we get to see plenty in today's Detective Comics Annual and Batman: Fear State Omega.

Doctor Chase Meridian was introduced in the movie Joel Schmacher movie Batman Forever played by Nicole Kidman and has made a handful of comic book appearances since – three issues of Legends Of The Dark Knight. But now she is part of DC Comics continuity. James Tynion IV set this up with a conversation with Barbara Gordon in Batman #108.

Nightwing tells Batman that Arkham Asylun is not working and has doubts about its replacement.

And now, as Nightwing brings in someone in need of mental care and assistance, he finds the old system waiting for him, in Detective Comics 2021 Annual.

But maybe someone else who might be able to do something different. Dr Chase Meridian, as we previously reported, is back to help make Arkham Tower a genuine point of service for the people of Gotham.

That's the intent anyway, how far that will actually play out in practice – well that I guess is what we have to wait for the comic books to tell us. Gotham Gossip can only go so far. While in Batman: Fear State Omega, also out today, it appears that Dr Chase Meridian has already set up at the new Arkham Tower, just in time to receive the Scarecrow.

We also get a look at Arkham Tower… first in the dark…

And then again in the dawning of a new day.

That went up pretty quickly didn't it? But as quick as it goes up, the harder it can fall, Other Gotham Gossip is that former psychotherapist at Arkham Asylum – and later inmate – Harley Quinn may have more… terroristy attitudes towards the new monstrosity jutting out of Gotham's navel, that everyone is gazing it. Arhma Asylum was hidden away in the dark. Arkham Tower can be seen by everyone. It's an Empire State Building, it's The Gherkin, it's in the centre of the city and unignorable. Catch up with more Gotham Gossip right here.

DETECTIVE COMICS 2021 ANNUAL #1 (ONE SHOT) CVR B JASON FABOK CARD STOCK VAR

(W) Mariko Tamaki, Matthew Rosenberg (A) David Lapham (CA) Jason Fabok

"We don't choose who we save, Bruce. You treat the patient who needs your help."—Thomas Wayne "Shadows of the Bat" begins here! In the prelude to January's epic new Detective Comics event, Mayor Nakano has signed off on the construction of a new Arkham Tower in the heart of Gotham City, and the Bat-Family is torn. Batman has long seen Arkham as a necessary, if flawed, cog in the gears of Gotham City—a temporary solution to larger problems that in many ways mirrors his approach as Batman. Nightwing, however, who grew up watching Arkham mutate into a villain factory, believes a different approach is needed. But Bruce and Dick will need to see eye to eye on more than just Arkham Tower, as a new villain known as THE MAEGER MAN wreaks havoc in the streets and becomes the embodiment of Gotham's broken system!

Retail: $6.99 In-Store Date: 11/30/2021 BATMAN FEAR STATE OMEGA #1 (ONE SHOT) CVR B SIMONE BIANCHI CARD STOCK VAR

(W) James Tynion IV (A) Riccardo Federici (CA) Simone Bianchi

As Gotham's Fear State comes to a close, a new day dawns on the city…one without Batman. But the Dark Knight's absence does not mean the city is without heroes. Join James Tynion IV and Riccardo Federici as they bring "Fear State" to its conclusion and introduce a new status quo that will reverberate throughout the DCU for years to come.

Retail: $5.99 In-Store Date: 11/30/2021