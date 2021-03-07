Funko Justice League Needs Snyder Cut- The Daily LITG, 7th March 2021

Welcome to the Daily LITG. The world can seem like a terrible and strange place sometimes, but there are highlights. At Bleeding Cool, you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies, and more. Whether that's the Snyder Cut Sequel, Lucifer, Doctor Who, Pokémon GO, or more, the Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here.
- Lucifer: Lesley-Ann Brandt Shares Touching Final Moment with Tom Ellis
- DC Comics Fails Funko Fans With Disappointing Justice League Release
- Evangelion x Godzilla Collab Arrives With Mechagodzilla From Aoshima
- Zack Snyder's Plans For Justice League Sequel, Illustrated By Jim Lee
- Giovanni Battle Guide for Pokémon GO Players: March 2021
- Doctor Who: Big Finish Shares Christopher Eccleston Return Details
- Camping Outside Comic Shops As Bad Idea Bans Store For Breaking Rules
- Tasks & Rewards For Fletchling Community Day In Pokémon GO
- Incarnate Tornadus Raid Guide For Pokémon GO Players: March 2021
- Law & Order: Meloni Goes OC; McDermott's Entrance; Benson/Stabler Art
- Josh Blaylock's Long-running Mercy Sparx Returns on Kickstarter
- First Appearance of Black Mask in Batman #386 Up for Auction
- Two New Villains Debut In Superman #29 – Projectress And Deadstream
- Tony Lee Has Spent Lockdown Writing Crime Novels As Jack Gatland
- Comic Shops Get Batman Fortnite Poster, Catwoman & Harley Quinn Join
- Sal Buscema, Alex Ross, Charlie Adlard & More – Original Art Auctions
- When Martin Pasko Threatened An Editor's Life, Original Art Auctioned
- Gwen Stacy Has Hot Valley Days And Cocaine Nights in Heroes Reborn
- Mike The Pike Productions Acquires Vampirella Rights For Movies
- Snyder Cut Sequel That Will Never Be – The Daily LITG, 6th March 2021
LITG one year ago – Jim Lee was rolling back 5G
And comics were jumping in price again.
- London's West End Hit By Coronavirus – Which Is Great for Theatre Goers
- Doug TenNapel Blames Jim Lee and DC Comics For Sean Gordon Murphy Pulling His Cover
- Jim Lee Has No Idea What Doug TenNapel Is Talking About
- DC Telling Different People Different Things About 5G – And More New Creators Involved
- Jim Lee – Not "Ageing Up Characters or Shuffling Them Off" For 5G
- Tom King Had Lunch with Matthew Rosenberg and the Comics Industry Exploded
- "Doctor Who": The REAL Revelations of "The Timeless Children" [Opinion]
- Black Cat's Brand New Costume… Iron Cat
- How Kevin Eastman Found Out He Was No Longer Publisher of Heavy Metal Magazine
- "DC's Legends of Tomorrow" – Routh: Departure "Not Well Handled"
LITG two years ago – Superman/Batman was late
And Cosmic Ghost Rider was up to stuff.
- DC Cancels Superman/Batman Vol.7, Will Resolicit in 61 Years
- More Superheroes Having Superchildren? (Justice League #19 and Young Justice #3 Spoilers)
- What Does Doomsday Clock #9 Mean for the Future of the DC Universe – Nightwing, Aquaman, Hawkman and More (Spoilers)
- Agents of SHIELD Season 6: The Cast Teases Something "Very Different" for the Show
- DC Publishes Donald Trump Tweeting That He's Better Than Superman (Doomsday Clock #9 Spoilers)
Comic book industry birthdays.
There may still not be much of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are always getting older and still celebrating that special date.
- Ben Templesmith, co-creator of Fell, 30 Days Of Night and creator of The Chronicles Of Wormwood.
- Comics journalist Raphael Soohoo.
- Peter Gross, writer and artist known for The Books of Magic, Lucifer and The Unwritten.
- Bleeding Cool reporter Derek Trum.
- Raven Perez of Raven's Dojo.
- Tim Seeley of GI Joe, Hack/Slash, Revival, Grayson and Batman.
- Allen Milgrom, editor of Marvel Fanfare, writer/artist on Peter Parker, The Spectacular Spider-Man, penciller on West Coast Avengers and inker of X-Factor.
- Carl Knappe, creator of Epsilon Wave
- Kieron Dwyer, artist on Captain America, Danger Unlimited, Action Comics, Avengers and his creator-owned series, LCD: Lowest Comic Denominator.
- Robert Lewis, artist on Wild Wild West.
