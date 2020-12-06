Gene Luen Yang,Ivan Reis on Batman/Superman #16 From March 2021

It's Batman/Superman time… Today, there have been more CCXP announcements from DC Comics regarding their March titles. The DC Omniverse. DC 2021. Whatever you wish to call it. And you know the drill. Gene Luen Yang and Ivan Reis will be the creators on Batman/Superman continuing with#16 in March, after Yang's two-issue stint writing Future State: Batman/Superman in January and February.

Gene Luen Yang is best known for writing and drawing comics such Chinese Born American and Boxers & Saints as well as writing Avatar: The Last Airbender, New Super Man, Superman, Superman Smashes The Klan and more. Ivan Reis is well known as working with Joe Prado on books such as Aquaman, Justice League, The Terrifics and Superman.

It does seem to be the pattern that creators – especially writers – who worked on the Future State versions of comics are getting to relaunch them in the present day in March. Which also ties into the idea that 5G was originally meant to be an ongoing thing rather than the two-month editorial fill-in it became, as the creators are largely (so far) staying on the books, as with Swamp Thing #1, The Suicide Squad #1, Teen Titans Academy #1, Green Lantern #1, Justice League Dark #1, Wonder Woman #770, The Dark Detective #1034 and Harley Quinn #1.

The DC Comics solicitations for the Superman/Batman Future State comics by Gene Luen Yang and Ben Oliver, "Back in the early days of the Magistrate's occupation of Gotham City, Bruce Wayne found himself pushed to the edge like never before. So calling the Man of Steel in for backup makes sense, right? Wrong. Gotham's sinister overlords have already sprung the ultimate trap on the Last Son of Krypton…and with Kryptonian power at your command, no one can stand in your way! Plus…where on Earth did Professor Pyg get a Kryptonite scalpel? Brace yourselves, because things are going to get gross in the caverns below Gotham…… Superman has fallen deep into the Magistrate's Kryptonite caverns, and now he's at the mercy of a gruesomely transformed Professor Pyg! So what do animalistic body modification and caves of Kryptonite have to do with the Magistrate's growing fascist state in Gotham City? That's what Batman needs to find out as the race against time to save the Man of Steel nears its end! All we know for sure is that during this battle, something happened that drove a wedge between Bruce and Clark…Discover the answers in the conclusion that will rock the World's Finest to their core!"