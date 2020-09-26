Gerry Conway, Pokémon GO Still Tops Daily LITG 26th September 2020

Welcome to the Daily LITG. The world can seem like a terrible and strange place sometimes, but there are highlights. And at Bleeding Cool you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies and more. Whether that's Gerry Conway remaking the comics industry or running around chasing Pokémon Go. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here.
LITG: Gerry Conway and Pokémon GO – the ten most-read stories yesterday…
What you were reading yesterday, the numbers don't lie.
- Punisher Creator Gerry Conway "Cancel Every Existing Superhero Comic"
- The Rarest Pokémon In Pokémon GO & Where to Find Them
- Dungeons & Dragons Drizzt and Guenhwyver Figures Revealed by Hasbro
- That Three Jokers Book 2 "Moment" Leaks on Reddit (Spoilers Update)
- Absol, Mawile, & Unown Coming To Pokémon GO… In Only One Country
- Rick and Morty: Dan Harmon Weighs In on Voice Cast Whitewashing
- "Porygon Did Nothing Wrong" Says Official Pokémon Twitter
- Rush Limbaugh's Medal of Honor Makes Dave Bautista Want to Puke
- Star Wars Black Series Holiday Troopers Coming This Fall
- Supernatural Season 15 Teaser: Sam and Dean vs God, For Everything
ICYMI: five more you may prefer from yesterday,
In case you actually wanted to read more about comic books. I know, mad, right?
- Donny Cates, Geoff Shaw's Crossover – Legal Challenge By DC Comics?
- The Underground Beacon Comic Shop In New York Has Closed
- DC Doesn't Want MAD Magazine Film/TV Parodies Now? That's Claptrap!
- Dinesh Shamdasani's Original Comics Artwork Collection – On The Floor
One year ago, Guardians Of The Galaxy was being relaunched.
Admittedly it may not have been the Guardians the readers thought it was. Oops.
- Guardians Of The Galaxy to be Relaunched by Marvel in 2020
- Jonathan Hickman Defends Jean Grey's Costume in Coded Message
- "Rick and Morty" Animation Prod J. Michael Mendel Passes Away, Age 54
- The Titles of the Final Issues Of HOXPOX, and Cosmic Universal Truths Revealed, in Powers Of X #5 (Spoilers)
- Today, Wolverine's Daughter Rien Becomes Part of 616 Continuity (Marvel Comics Presents #9 Spoilers)
- Harley Quinn's Name Revealed as an Exercise in Slut-Shaming (Harleen #1 Spoilers)
- First Preview of Marvel's "Incoming" – The Masked Raider Returns, and We Get to See the Murdered Body.
- "Rick and Morty" Season 4 Brings Shrimp Rick & Shrimp Morty? [Spoilers]
- Steve Rogers Vs Toxic Masculinity in Today's Captain America #14 (Spoilers)
- "Crisis" Management – "Smallville" Star Michael Rosenbaum Passes
- Kindred Knows Who's Name Peter Parker Cries at Night – Amazing Spider-Man #30 Spoilers
- "Fullmetal Alchemist" Two-Pack Coming Soon From Threezero
- Zoe Quinn Creates a New Character for Marvel Comics (Fearless #3 Spoilers)
- Can Superheroes Stop Building Dungeons Underneath The Hall Of Justice? (Justice League Dark+Batman/Superman Spoilers)
- Kitty Pryde – the New Red Queen of The Hellfire Club?
- Marvel and DC Now Have New Collective Nouns for Vampires – and Bats
- Asterix on the New Two-Euro Coin
- George Lucas Felt Betrayed by Disney's Direction on "Star Wars"
- Captain America Heading For a New #1 in 2020
- Why So Furious With the Dawn Of X Schedules?
Two years ago, it was back to the Batpenis
There was only one story. For days.
- Tomorrow, DC Comics Publish Another Batman Comic With a Penis In It
- Grant Morrison Reimagines Green Lantern as a Dude Who Crashes on Your Couch (Preview)
- Always Sunny s13e04 Preview: 'Times Up' for Paddy's; Dee's "FYC" Video
- Marvel Recycles 40-Year-Old Dave Cockrum Art for Uncanny X-Men #1 Variant
- Kavanaugh Alleged Sexual Assault Witness Reading Superman Comics in Delaware Hideout
LITG: What's happening today
Plenty of comic book events happening online as a handful return to going offline.
- Comic Con Africa Online
- Texas Latino Comic Con, online with special guest MC Kevin Garcia,
- German Comic Con – Noon UTC+2
LITG: Comic book industry birthdays
There may not be much of a party atmosphere right now. All depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date.
- Legendary comics writer and co-creator of Power Pack, Apocalypse, Cable, Doomsday and Steel, Louise Simonson.
- Andi Ewington, creator of the comic book Forty-Five, Over-Run, Freeway Fighters and more.
- Mike Mayhew, artist on Mystique, Vampirella, The Pulse, Zorro, She-Hulk and The Star Wars.
- Thorny Silas artist on Batman Beyond 2.0, Venom, Royals and Hunt For Wolverine.
- Tom Veitch, writer on The Light and Darkness War, Animal Man, Star Wars,: Dark Empire and Tales of the Jedi, The Nazz, Clash, My Name Is Chaos.
- Gabriel Morrissette, artist on Spider-Man 2099, Checkmate, co-creator of Northguard.
