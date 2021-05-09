Hailstone: Civil War Horror Series to Launch as Comixology Original

Hailstone is a horror thriller coming from ComiXology, Amazon's premier digital comics service, and Stout Club Entertainment. The story is set during the U.S. Civil War, written by Rafael Scavone (A Study in Emerald, Hit-Girl and Funny Creek), illustrated by Rafael de Latorre (SuperZero, Animosity and Black Widow) with colors by Wesllei Manoel, letters by Bernardo Brice, and edited by Bis Stringer Horne.

The 5-issue limited series will be released monthly beginning May 11, 2021, with Hailstone issue #1 featuring a cover by Rafael De Latorre and Rafael Albuquerque (American Vampire). Hailstone is part of the comiXology Originals multi-book deal with Stout Club Entertainment and will be available simultaneously in both English and Portuguese.

Hailstone is already gathering accolades and blurbs:

"Hailstone delivers the goods as only the best Westerns can. The visually stunning period artwork by Rafael de Latorre alone is worth the price of admission, but add Rafael Scavone's engaging mystery and world-building, and Hailstone is an instant hit."

—Jimmy Palmiotti (Jonah Hex, Harley Quinn)

"A killer winter in a closed valley, townsfolk disappearing, a beast in the forest, and a mystery in the factory – I don't know what genre this is, but I'm loving it, and I'm hooked!"

—Frank Quitely (Jupiter's Legacy, The Authority)

In this gripping and haunting series, the people of Hailstone, Montana, are hungry and disappearing. Trapped by relentless snow, the remaining townspeople grow increasingly desperate and come into conflict with the well-stocked military factory in the area. The situation grows worse when a local girl named Mary disappears while searching for food with her mother. Sheriff Denton Ross and his deputy Tobias step in to keep the peace, but their efforts start them down a dangerous path. Their investigation into Mary's disappearance reveals a mysterious and well-kept secret that will change their lives forever… but only if they survive.

"Hailstone presents a story of mystery, mixed with historical, horror, and supernatural elements, all seasoned with good old western action," says writer Rafael Scavone. "If I had to pick only one genre to define it, I'd definitely go for weird-fiction. The characters range from a traumatised Sheriff, unable to help his people, to an arrogant army officer running a military factory in a remote town. Art-wise, Rafael de Latorre gave it a beautiful but uneasy atmosphere; his work is a perfect match for the story. The moody ambiance he created grows denser as the story goes on, poking the characters' fears with it. All of these elements allowed us to play with sequences and pacing. We hope the readers dig it as much as we did while creating this comic."

Part of the comiXology Originals line of exclusive digital content, Hailstone will be released monthly. Each issue will be available upon release, at no additional cost, for members of Amazon Prime, Kindle Unlimited, and comiXology Unlimited, and for purchase on the Amazon Kindle Store and comiXology. Prime Reading offers all Amazon Prime members a rotating selection of over a thousand top Kindle books, magazines, short works, comic books, children's books, and more – all at no additional cost. Kindle Unlimited gives customers access to more than 1 million titles, including thousands of audiobooks, and current magazines, for just $9.99 a month with a 30-day free trial at amazon.com/kindleunlimited. ComiXology Unlimited offers over 30,000 comics, graphic novels, and manga for just $5.99 a month with a 30-day free trial at comixology.com/unlimited.