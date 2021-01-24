Happy Birthday Steve Geppi – The Daily LITG, 24th January 2021

Welcome to the Daily LITG. The world can seem like a terrible and strange place sometimes, but there are highlights. At Bleeding Cool you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies and more. Whether that's Flash, Funko, Leia, Screech – or more, the Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here.
- Star Wars Princess Leia Gets New A New Hope Gentle Giant Statue
- The Flash Star Danielle Panabaker Shows Off Their Season 7 Gift
- Funko Unveils Marvel Infinity Warps Pop Vinyls at Funko Fair
- Saved by the Bell: Mario Lopez Supports Dustin Diamond's Cancer Fight
- Funko Sadly Disappoints With Marvel Funko Fair Announcements
- Don't Miss Out: Get a Meteor Mash Metagross in Pokémon GO
- Raiding Pokémon GO – The Daily LITG, 22nd January 2021
- Kevin Maguire Justice League Cover Rejected By DC Is Up For Auction
- Our Second Glimpse Of The Heroes Reborn Marvel Comics Characters
- Star Wars, Krystina Arielle & Why White Whine Really Doesn't Age Well
- Richard Meyer Donates Leftover Legal Cash To Charity, Including BINC
- Alex Assan Sells Graphic Novel Sunhead To Harper Alley
- Freakshow Knight, Duplicant & Chess in Second Sight April Solicits
- Brian K Vaughan Won Alan Moore Gen 13 Auction – And Is Giving It Away
- How The Original Art From Web Of Spider-Man #15 Changed For Print
- Arsenal Football Club Graphic Novel in Titan April 2021 Solicitations
- Marvel Studios Greenlights 2 Unannounced TV Series [SCOOP]
- "Solar Opposites": Hulu, "Rick and Morty" Duo's New Series Lands in May
- Marvel Will Ship 15 X-Men Comics in April, But None of Them Twice
- Carol Danvers to Lose Her Shirt in Poker Game with Wolverine in April's Captain Marvel #17
- BOOM! to Cancel Power Rangers Comic in April
- "Modern Family" S11 "Dead on A Rival" [Preview]: Old Names, New Opps
- How Wonder Woman #750 Kicks Off The New DC Timeline With President Roosevelt and Bombshells Spoilers
- Age of Khonshu Begins, Avengers Fall as Moon Knight Comes to Avengers in April
- Funko London Toy Fair 2020 Reveals: Funko Vinyl Soda Figure Line
- Mindless Speculation: Did Metal 2: Death Metal Begin In Yesterday's Wonder Woman #750?
- DC Comics Liquidates Action Comics #1000 to Retailers
- 'Supergirl' Melissa Benoist Does Her Best Tommy Wiseau 'The Room' Impression
- ComiXology Bestseller List, 23rd February 2019 – Umbrella Academy Outsells X-Men
- Meet the Justice Society Of America in Doomsday Clock #10
- Can Nazi Captain America Buy a Presidential Pardon From Donald Trump?
Comic book industry birthdays.
- Steve Geppi, CEO, president and owner of Diamond Comic Distributors
- Ben Morse, former Editorial Director of Marvel Digital and writer for Wizard
- Tony Zallocco, publisher of Terrific Comics.
- William Binderup, manager of Elite Comics, Kansas.
- Jason Moser, creator of Death Walks The Streets and Ellium.
- Roger Robinson, comics artist on Gotham Nights, Azrael and The Web.
- Rafael Nieves, comics writer on Tales From The Heart, Hellstorm and Rogues.
- Daniel Maia, artist on X.
