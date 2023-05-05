Jeremy Adams Gets a Different Flash, Jay Garrick, with Diego Olortegui Jeremy Adams and Diego Olortegui are teaming up for Jay Garrick: The Flash, a new six-issue mini-series beginning in October from DC Comics.

Jeremy Adams and Diego Olortegui are teaming up for Jay Garrick: The Flash, a new six-issue mini-series beginning in October. It's hard being a parent, especially when your kid is a speedster! Jay Garrick has been reunited with his long-lost daughter, Judy, but figuring out how to connect with her is proving to be difficult. They'll need to work to find common ground when a mission that started in Jay's early days as the Flash comes roaring to today. But will The Flash and The Boom be able to thwart a plan that's been in the works for decades?!

Ahead of Stargirl: The Lost Children's last issue next week on the 9th of May, DC is revealing a number of new titles that will be under The New Golden Age banner showrun by writer and former DC Comics COO Geoff Johns and will launch in October 2023.

Recently, Judy Garrick debuted in DC Comics as The Boom! Previously there was no mention of Judy Garrick, and she did not appear in Flash #10 (above), but that recently changed at DC Comics, with the three following mentions of the daughter of the Golden Age Flash, Jay Garrick, in Flash, Stargirl Spring Break Special and Flashpoint Beyond.

Not even the Psycho Pirate remembers Judy Garrick…





Now, courtesy of Golden Age and Stargirl she is back. And so is her dad.

And Jeremy Adams, who is leaving The Flash with #800 rather suddenly, to the chagrin of himself and readers, will be returning to tackle the Flash family again – just a different one.